The stand-off between Man Utd and Newcastle over Dan Ashworth

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol with the latest details on the stand-off between Manchester United and Newcastle over sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle have placed Ashworth on gardening leave after an approach from United. The 52-year-old told the Tyneside club he wanted to leave on Sunday.

The Newcastle chief is top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s list to front up his new football operation at Old Trafford after completing his deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club.

There is yet to be a formal approach for Ashworth, but that is expected to come this week.

