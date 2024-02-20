Alan Pardew REFLECTS On The Passing Of Cheick Tioté Amidst DISCUSSING Tom Lockyer's Cardiac Arrest🙏

Alan Pardew discuss Tom Lockyer playing football again after having a cardiac arrest and if stepping down from the game is the best foot forward.
Subscribe:
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#talksport
#newcastle
#lutontown
#cardiacarrest
#premierleague
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
The amount of people suffering from cardiac arrests and heart issues today is alarming!
Do all football clubs have a defib ? do they check on the health of their players, and the family medical history of their players ? What are the causes of heart problems ? many questions not answered. get a cardiac doctor on to explain.
there's an elephant in the room here they're avoiding like the plague
MSM is on Alert…NOT TO MENTION THE EXPERIMENTAL MEDICAL INTERVENTION IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM….How many Of the safe effective did Tom Lockyer have?…
The Cure is the DISEASE….'Safe and Effective'…….
Every Newcastle and Arsenal fan will always remember Tiote with his crazy fourth goal in a crazy comeback.
Will never forget his disallowed goal against us (clean goal) and top class player. A pivotal piece in Newcastles unbelievable 2011-2012 5th place finish. Played with a ton of heart and grit like a player from the old days.
"safe and effective".
Good to see older gentle men opening up about mental health 4:28
Totally safe and effective.
Who cares!! Bang average player played under bang average rubbish manager!!!
RIP Tiote, loved him. When playing, you must admit if things not feeling right. Lightheadedness etc
Souness more Aggressive 😮 Shock Horror😂😂. R.I.P Tiote
Tiote was my favourite player of that era, he was our best player, so underrated.
I was at the 4-4 draw with arsenal behind the goal when tiote scored the equaliser at the death of the game. Only goal he ever scored for Newcastle and I'll never forget that. RIP Tiote
Ah cheick. Awsome player for Newcastle.
I wonder how many jab's hes had?
I hope Tom never comes back, call it a day pal
Pleased the Luton player is ok , rip tiote
Rip cheick tiote and respect to pardrew for remembering him