Alan Pardew REFLECTS On The Passing Of Cheick Tioté Amidst DISCUSSING Tom Lockyer's Cardiac Arrest🙏



Alan Pardew discuss Tom Lockyer playing football again after having a cardiac arrest and if stepping down from the game is the best foot forward.

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#talksport
#newcastle
#lutontown
#cardiacarrest
#premierleague

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

20 comentarios en “Alan Pardew REFLECTS On The Passing Of Cheick Tioté Amidst DISCUSSING Tom Lockyer's Cardiac Arrest🙏

  2. @dalek3086

    Do all football clubs have a defib ? do they check on the health of their players, and the family medical history of their players ? What are the causes of heart problems ? many questions not answered. get a cardiac doctor on to explain.

  4. @jonathangault3335

    MSM is on Alert…NOT TO MENTION THE EXPERIMENTAL MEDICAL INTERVENTION IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM….How many Of the safe effective did Tom Lockyer have?…

  7. @Ingenuity009

    Will never forget his disallowed goal against us (clean goal) and top class player. A pivotal piece in Newcastles unbelievable 2011-2012 5th place finish. Played with a ton of heart and grit like a player from the old days.

  15. @user-ur9if5ic2y

    I was at the 4-4 draw with arsenal behind the goal when tiote scored the equaliser at the death of the game. Only goal he ever scored for Newcastle and I'll never forget that. RIP Tiote

Los comentarios están cerrados.