Simon Jordan FIRES BACK At Alan Pardew Over His Eddie Howe 'Gatekeeper' Comment Critique 🔥

Is Eddie Howe really the man for Newcastle United? talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan have their say!
He is a gatekeeper. Howe is not the man to take them forward. They will never win anything with howe. Howe has done a good job, but hes taken them as far as he can. He needs to go
Jim's such a weasel
2 massive 🛎️ ends
He’s literally brought nothing to the club for the most part, isak no, Gordon no, Bruno no, Botman no, trips no. We’ve done far better before him. Bye bye
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
No manager is goin to be able to take Newcastle to the next level with the way ffp is now its impossible
Newcastle rinse Man United for Ashworth..
Haha pards messed Simon up big time, living rent free in his head my son come on
3:10 Before its even discussed 👍🏻
Ashworth has been in the job about 18 months and whats he done?
Many would argue the windows before he arrived were better.
Hes hardly been here to have any real affect on the club.
Hes put things in place but so far no fruits to bare.
Cant see this having any effect on Nufc in the long run and i doubt anyone can fix Man U.
Simon doesn't value anyone's opinion but expects everyone to value his
Ashworth is a 'flash-in the pan' artist who moves on just as his club is on the downslope of success. He'll probably last 2 or 3 seasons at Utd and leave after a short spell of 'success' for pastures new.
He's done nothing at Newcastle so far. The decent players went there before him
Won’t be long before Howe gets pumped
That’s not what gatekeeper means
he's telling the truth, i can't see him there for too long. depending on what place we finish he might be gone at the end of the season
A gatekeeper? Complete tosh, no job in the pl is long term nowadays, doesn’t matter how big a manager they are
Pardew was right
Simon getting a wee bit upset that United are getting it together. 😂 i honestly cant wait to hear the excuses when they win the league again. I heard a cracker last week, “if United get top four this season then it doesnt say anything about the quality of the PL!” In other words the leagie must be shite if United get top four! I mean wtf that is utterly ridiculous. 😂
Very Simon Templer 🤣
SJ is absolutely spot on. No rich owner will put their trust with the likes of pie face Howe 😂😂. He's just keeping the spot temporarily. Once a proper European continental well known manager at the helm then only the project signing big players begin. No big players want to play with unknown pie face Howe 😂😂😂😂
Newcastle has gone backwards this year
Howe will be gone end of season wouldn't be,surprised if we get Klopp or some other Mourinho.
Howes wiped our season
Out of Fa cup out of CL bottom of group mid table bad signings
Saudi group wont tolerate that.
Fire Howe now
Alan said who can you bring in that could improve the team with no budget thats the question he wanted simon to answer
United doing off the pitch what the do on, trying to buy in success, reality is United should be going for the guy that Newcastle will replace him with
United development of youth players have "gone to the dogs" yet we have multiple youth players starting at united including the development of top young players who play through out the premier league oh dear someone please educate Simon 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Perceived bigger football club ?.
adios Ashworth we move on take man utd for all we can get from them.
Well said Jordan! Make them pay!
Top lad Simon back seats pards
I swear Simon is a child…. Not a good look for someone his age 🤝
all football managers are gatekeepers none of them hang around long its an easy comment to make to make simon look as if he knows something no one else knows. we all know simon
Well said, Simon. Rinse them or don't see Ashworth at Manure until 2026. Simple as that.
Did Simon discuss Beale this morning?
Jim loves simon
Alan back to the obscure time slot
Cinematic brilliance reshaped; these creators are pioneers in the realm of online storytelling.💕
Howe won’t be there this time next season