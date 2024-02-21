Dan Ashworth RANT! A Message To DELUDED Man Utd fans & The Media

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle #mufc
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Never have i heard such drivel in all my life. If he ain't that good, why all the bitterness from the majority of Newcastle fans, to him quitting and wanting to leave. If he isn't that good at his job, why were you'll owners so desperate to get him out of Brighton. Ask yourselves. Why leave a club with limitless resources for a sinking ship that is Man Utd, as has been labelled by rival fans. Just goes to show that a mediocre Manchester United has more pull and holds more prestige than a Saudi backed Newcastle United ever will and no amount of money will ever change that fact. Only way your pathetic club will ever get a semblance of success is if you go the way of city and cheat your way to the top. Bunch of JACKASSES!!!!!
Not even a Man Utd fan but I find it very rich that Newcastle fans are calling them "deluded" you act like you're world beaters and the truth is you've won nothing of note for over 67 years. Your club is that small that your mega rich owners can't even spend due to being suffocated by FFP rules. Don't say "Dan never stays anywhere for long" most players or members off staff would swap Newcastle for Manchester United in a flash especially a sporting director as they've needed one for years. Never seen a more bitter and pathetic fanbase, all this over a sporting director because he wants to go to a bigger club that is closer to home. It's clear Manchester United ruined your delicate childhoods just like when Andy Cole made the switch.
All this fuss because you're losing a member of backroom staff, wouldn't see this behaviour at Manchester City or Liverpool, Omar Berrarda wanted to make the switch and you don't see City fans crying about it. Acting like you lot wouldn't take the chance to better your careers is laughable, life is too short. If he did well at Man Utd and another big club come in then let him move on, that's how the world works. Still crying about the Lingard deal too, you go ahead pay your director to do diddly squad, he can go to tribunal and they'll widdle the fee down there's always a way.
Don't give me that bollocks about "nobody in your fanbase being bothered" you've made multiple videos crying about it trying to cope and come off sounding so bitter, likewise if you go onto Twitter. You're in sunny Portugal and yet here you are talking about Dan Ashworth "not bothered" my arse.
Another thing, stop blaming the transfer window all on him, you have the issue of being owned by PIF, any club you go to will want 10/20% on top of a players original value, Tonali is a great player and addicts don't normally blurt out to their employer "hey I'm a massive gambling addict" Ivan Toney was a Newcastle player and nobody spoke about his gambling until he was at Brentford and yet I bet you'd still have him in a heartbeat, your squad was shite and like you said yourself he's only been there 20months or so but when Manchester United come knocking regardless of if you like it or not, it still turns heads.
"There's only one United in the PL now and that's Newcastle United" Didn't Man Utd beat you in the cup XD, what a load of nonsense. This is why people can't stand your fanbase. "leave him to rot for 2 years" what a lovely way of talking about a bloke that just wants to better his career, only in football would you get such snide/bitter remarks. Oh yeah "not bothered by the way".
In the end a compensation fee will be agreed because it is business. Why are fans this bothered about men in suits? 😂 now Ashworth is crap though. Come on.
Can’t blame him why would he want to waste his career at a small club like Newcastle
Not bitter at all 😂😂😂😂😂 …. Just let it go.
Hearing a rumour that dan ashworth wouldnt share with the club his player data base… never had plans to help us fully
Canny dosh on YouTube like 😮Life of bloody Reilly
respect to matty for still giving wu the content on his holidays. legend
He sold Chris wood , wupti duuudah
We give em a “Flash of Our Irresistible Red n White Knickers” ……..N make another man’s dream come true.!!!👹👹👹
Newcastle the biggest United 😂, You're the one that's deluded Matty
Nice, man. Ashworth 😂 Over/under 1 year garden leave? Enjoy, pal
Amortisation, take the £20 million, insist on it being paid up front, and buy players to the tune of £100 million spread over next five years, and go out and get a better director of football, preferably someone that knows the European/world leagues as English players are to expensive, and if you look over the last 25 years it has been these players that have revolutionised the PL. Thanks Dan no hard feelings but man who ? Really 😜
New castle fans are deluded UNITED are not walking away the man has given in his notice already😂do you not realise united is simply a bigger club than yours and yes I said United because theres only one United that matters to the world
ratcliffe has done more at man utd than the glazers before his deal was even complete , so you seriously think ashworth wont work behind the scenes while newcastle are paying him nearly 3 mil in wages plus a new guys salary ? get real
Haddaway and shite
Somebodies rattled 🤣
Lol at people saying man united are the bigger club they’re small fry these days. If he wanted a bigger club there’s a lot more out there. Man united are finished and as a club are tacky asf. Has beens still living in the fergie days that they’ll never get back. Newcastle on the other hand have potential and it’s an exciting project
Give us your sporting director mate , cheers bye.
False money will never make you as big as the real utd, accept it and stop crying 😂😂😂😂😂
I can’t believe these lot actually think they are gna stop us from taking him time is ticking ⏰
This is what you call a cringe rant about the realisation your a small club even if you have loads of money lol
As a Man Utd fan, I'm not really too bothered about any of this crap. Understandable that Newcastle fans would downplay his influence and quality now that he's leaving. What would you give him credit for at Newcastle?
Not taking the piss, just genuinely curious as I feel the mainstream media and Twitter professors are making celebrities/stars out of backroom staff that just feels forced and never used to happen in the past.
Thought you were in Shields for a second there 😂
Newcastle done the same to Brighton whats the big deal the guy want to go to a bigger club
100% agree…! The only issue with Ashworth, however, is that he’s knows the board’s plans. But was totally underwhelmed by his transfer business (buying for the future and zero contingency planning). Good riddance.
man u fans are more backwards coming forward
Enj
Hoy ur holiday. Porto and Lisburn is lush
At least it hasn’t upset you lot..
Dan Who??😅
Agree with some of your points Matty and Roy Keane actually made the point that can he be trusted and you have to question his loyalty after leaving England, Brighton & Newcastle now so how long before someone else comes knocking at his door and he's away again. We move on and we find another and lets face it, there'll be plenty out there who want to part of our long term goal.
Lmao! So Tonali is now a shit signing 🥶 yep… love watching the injections of copium
Don’t do Manure any favours let Cashworth stew even if the manc Mackems go for someone else let him sit in his fucking garden because he can’t be trusted
Hope Brighton get some of that 20 million as Newcastle nicked him from Brighton. Loyalty not his thing , infact I’m not sure he even unpacks his bags when arriving.
mark goldbridge saying on his channel man u are broke, so tough road ahead if he decides to join them
Haven't you heard of sunblock Matty 😂😂
Do we need a Director of Football ? 🤔
Holy shit Newcastle fans are so bitter.
Exactly spot on mate agree with everything ya sad wor kid ⚽️