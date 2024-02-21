Dan Ashworth! So What!! | NUFC News
Join Paul in this episode of The Toon Review as he dives into the buzzing world of Newcastle United news. The spotlight is on Dan Ashworth, and Paul is here to separate the hype from reality. Is all the media frenzy justified? Let’s find out!
🤔 Man Utd Fans’ Complaints: A Reality Check
Paul also takes a moment to question the claims of Manchester United fans and their perceived right to complain about the compensation that needs to be paid. Are their concerns valid, or is it just noise? The discussion is open, and Paul is ready to dissect the situation.
Have your say in the comments section below! Share your thoughts on Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s latest developments, and the ongoing debates with Man Utd fans. The Toon Army, let’s unite and discuss the heart of our beloved club!
Well said Paul . We won’t lay over for any football club let alone one of our big competitors. That Beth is crackers 😂😂
small potatoes club…….fairs cup 1969 – you reap what you sow….ref: Brighton
Trouble is thats how we got him.
So sit him out but its wasted money..
There's allready other good people at the club,who made the best signings ,before he come! Its a long term project.be patient.
The media have hyped his true worth
Where is his loyalty and integrity no-one individual is invincible and bigger than Newcastle
He may live to regret this decision
Dan Assworth has not kicked a ball for NUFC. Lets get a decent fee and call it a day.
He wsnts to go to a big club. Get over it
Let Cashworth go for the 20million Paul and remember give Manure nothing they have tried to shaft us on numerous occasions
got to love the newcastle fans tears😂😂 its just a sporting director mate
Sporting Directors successes are judged over a number of years not 20 months, you get the impression that he and EH are on different pages, I would prefer a foreign Sporting Director, ideally Dutch as I believe they are the most innovative. As for the cockney reds they are behaving like a fading and aging silent moving actress desperately trying to remain relevant when talking moves arrive believing the world still revolves them. A plan is only a basis for change as an old boss of mine was fond of saying, constantly when I was in the Royal Navy, so we simply modify the plan. I hope we are as difficult as possible with Manure.,
no body bigger than our club good by asworth we can get better then him
I said exactly the same on a scroaty MU forum earlier this eve. Hold Cashworth hard on leave for 20 months. We all know legally enforcing 'gardening leave' ain't perfect, but If we say 20 months means just that, no effin 'compromises' (def not a mere £10M until Sept), will MU really wait 20 months? Nooooo. I totally agree, there is a principle here and we shd hold HARD. As Eddie and Mad Dog said to me in the boozer last eve (we wus teaching the faaab Miley how to drink), let's mess with their cocky presumptious heads! Foook 'em. Haha 😂
Have Man Utd made an official approach yet I think not. Seems to have been done behind backs tapping up. Ashworth who talks a good talk that his role is a long term but who never seems to stay anywhere that long.
Love your comments ❤❤
Phil Giles
Paul Mitchell
Michael Zorc
Andrea Berta
Tiago Pinto
Federic Massara
Florent Ghisolfi
I would take any of them over Cashworth.
Whats amusing is sir jim is makimg 250 poor staff redundant..whilst then saying they arnt going to pay newcastle..i feel for there staff…he clearly dodnt appreciate the staff he has
I always say no one individual is bigger than our club and this will be an opportunity for someone else to join a club that will continue in its endeavour to be the best. The Jesse Lingard non loan deal was basically Man Utd trying to be greedy at our expense and it backfired on them. It is likely we dodged a bullet in not getting Lingard as he has hardly been successful since. What would annoy me more than Dan Ashworth leaving would be them (Man Utd) getting their mucky mitts on that promising lad at Sunderland, Chris Rigg. We certainly do not need or want local talent joining the so called big 6. In recent times we’ve seen the bindippers taking Bobby Clark son of Lee Clark one of our own to Liverpool. I have followed the mags for over 55 years and it frustrates and depresses me when our players have been allowed to leave for money or poor ambition of the club…Alan Kennedy, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, Terry McDermott, Paul Gascoigne in particular and there are others too. Hopefully, we can resist our envious rivals and not sell our star players like Bruno, Botman and Big Joelinton. We need to sort out a replacement for Dan Ashworth as this is going to be a huge transfer window this summer and we must get it right. Last summer I was disappointed in some of the players we missed out on… Diaby, Szoboszlai, and Maddison. Yes, I know the players chose to join our rivals for possibly better contracts etc. We need a Keegan/Robson enthusiasm to sell the dream that we are going to the top and no settling for being second best.
Evening paul..i want our owners to say…its 20 months gardening leave..we dont need the money…and we should go appoint another very quickly….
Well he shouldn't be and if he gets caught licence will be taken away
Remember Manure’s requirements reference Jesse Lingard loan deal, (we dodged a bullet there looking at his performance of late) what goes around comes around.
Take no notice of Man U the once all conquering sweeping all before them ! Don’t look so threatening now do they fuck em I hope Newcastle squeeze every last penny from the good luck boys ( Villa fan )
They want to break his contract, that costs money. And i hope there is a good NDA involved for NUFC information that should not be shared.
Hopefully dan enjoys his gardening leave , he'll fit in with the gnomes….
Maybe he can grow some beetroot to match fergies beak
He's a very small man 😂 milk them for EVERY penny!
I thought Man U had no money 🤔
He hasn’t done anything for the club his CV says it all Paul just flip flops to different clubs
Brighton are hardly struggling since he left….fuck him
Well said Paul, right as usual. Best thing for NUFC is if Manure pay up, Ashworth goes and we can move on to bigger and better things.
Sad that it's come to this but I'm done with Ashworth now and he is no loss to us – my advice to Man U would be to watch out as who is to say that he won't decide to nail his colours to another team's flag 18 months after joining them? Clearly the man has no loyalty to anyone if his head can be turned so easily. I'm glad that our owners are taking a hard line in their dealings with Man U too, we have absolutely zero incentive to help them out after what they have tried to pull with us in the past!
Sounds like you’ve got a big chip on your shoulder Paul?? You must have repeated yourself like 20 odd times!! 🤷♂️
The club owners struck gold when they appointed Eddie, they struck treacherous shite when they recruited Ashworthless.
Dont worry once he gets to old trafford he will realize what a shit hole it is.he will jump ship there also
well spoken paul
Hope Newcastle sell him and wait till they get every penny even if it 20m or more exactly were not going to roll over for man u or any other club .look how much clubs charge us for players
Dan who? A guy who spend millions on a player under investigation for a betting scandle. Cost us big time this season