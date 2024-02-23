Simon Jordan Details Why Man Utd Should Feel EMBARRSED If Taxpayer Money Supports Their Stadium! 😡❌

What next for Old Trafford? talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan have their say!
It`s all you ever focus on Jim
Embarssed? Can't be arssed with some of this lazy clickbait
If Sir Jim is a Tory donor, then he's entitled to tax payers money in the eyes of most Tories. Also closet Tory supporter Simon Jordan trying to portray levelling up as a negative thing by equating it with rising house prices tells you everything that is wrong with the media in modern Britain.
Tax payers money will not fund rebuilding that hole called Old Trafford.
Simon is litthe man
The Saudis newcastle united 1:52 have better communications than man utd so what about us
A failed football owner having a pop at another football owner oh the irony. We live in Simon's head rent free. Might need to start charging him soon & use that money towards funding a new stadium the amount of times Simon loves to talk about us yet pisses & moans saying that United are talked about way too much. What a plant pot
The 🐀 Cliff fans can pay for the new stadium 🏟
Ratcliffe is just a front for the Glazers.
Tax exile wants tax payers to pay 😂😂😂😂
How about West Ham and Manchester City then? Should they feel embarrassed how they got their stadiums?
Thought you said man untied was the best club in the world
Simon if u not going to say positive stuff abt my club leave my club name out of yr mouth
Funny how it's different for his best mate Levy lol and jog my memory Simon didn't you get bailed out by tax payers money ?
No surprise another Brexit entrepreneur wants state money
Stupid narratives do my head in.
Wembley of the North, stop it.
Old Trafford was always a massive iconic stadium regardless of wembley.
Why call it that? It wont hold an FA Cup final.
Giving it that label creates some substance to taking tax payer fees though doesnt it.
Turning off comments on every story covering Mason Greenwood is poor on your part. With that said people slating the young man without the full story remains poor form. Also I guess rehabilitation is not something the fancy people of the football world believe in.I find it funny that people who will support all kinds of rogue players would condemn this young man to the depths of hell.
Isn't the fact that Everton are building a new stadium with mostly borrowed money and their own money ( or lack of it ) the reason they have failed the FFP process. Maybe the tax payers can also fund national stadiums in the Midlands and the North East too.
The jealousy is palpable
So city get milions towards the redevelopment of there stadium but its a problem now united want the same?
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
Newton Heath: The Birthplace of the Theatre of Dreams
Jim Radcliffe should consider constructing a new stadium, while transforming the venerable Old Trafford into a beacon of history. This iconic stadium could serve a multifaceted purpose: a museum celebrating Manchester United's rich heritage, a training ground complementing Carrington, and a dedicated arena for the women's team, symbolizing progress and respect for the sport's female athletes. Incorporating a tribute to the Munich disaster within this historical context would honor the legacy of those who have shaped the club.
Furthermore, the railway line adjacent to Old Trafford presents an opportunity to forge a physical and symbolic link to Newton Heath, underscoring the area's pivotal role in the club's origins. As Jim Radcliffe hails from Failsworth, he is undoubtedly aware of Newton Heath's significance in the annals of Manchester United, known as the cradle of the Theatre of Dreams. This connection is not merely historical but a living testament to the unwavering loyalty of the fans, whose support remains steadfast regardless of the team's standings.
why can't anyone use a spellchecker at TalkSport?
Mancs with the begging bowl out? Maybe start a 'go fund me' with all those dedicated fans…
Well real madrid have suited their stadium to host nfl and concerts like spurs have done so it cant be that bad of an idea, florentino knows how to make money so if hes doing it surely its the right thing to do at united also.
Does it not depends on what money the stadium can generate back, in the form of tax?