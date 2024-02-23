The man who correctly predicted a Porto win, predicts Arsenal-Newcastle

ORIGINAL VIDEO:
SUBSCRIBE TO UNITED VIEW:
🤩 United View Clips gives you all of the funniest moments and best bits from the hottest Man United fan channel out there – with clips from Match Views, Fan Views, Tactical Views and much more!
📲 Subscribe to United View on YouTube and follow United View on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @unitedviewtv
#UnitedView #UnitedViewClips
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
I just heard touchel intrested to man u
The Manchester United manager's job appeals to Thomas Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season
Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, French defender Raphael Varane, 30 and England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, are among 11 players who could be part of a squad clearout at Manchester United this summer
Is coming from a place of hating and hoping Arsenal will do badly, there's no analysis here. Ask him to predict the return leg, probably say Arsenal will lose too. You get it right once in a while.
We’re not drawing against Newcastle, his predictions end here, we’re winning
Was right about Porto though & gave good reasoning too
Edit:
Cue the rival fans waffling in the comments 🥱
Flex is so weird man hes one of that weird little fans that likes self loathing and begging it off rivals and being too respectful. Pathetic so called fan
He said Liverpool will draw with Luton also
In Snakinfenwa we trust
KiloGrams on point