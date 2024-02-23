TOON IN TRAINING | Gunning for the Gunners



The lads prepare for Saturday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

35 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Gunning for the Gunners

  1. @leeoconnor2998

    Arsenal is one of those teams I carnt stand, I think Arteta thinks teams should bow to them and dosnt like it when they have a go at them, come on the toon

  6. @dynamicsdetailing4951

    I can’t wait to get one of the best Italian midfield maestro’s back on the pitch. Such a loss this season.
    He seems to have great fitness and not prone to injury.

  10. @Lewi.1

    I'm so glad that : Ritchie is staying 10 more years (der der der de de der der der). Definitely a mentor for the youngins.

  14. @raf7305

    Season is over no point anymore. If you can’t beat Bournemouth, Luton and Nottingham Forest at HOME then what hope is there for a top 6 finish? It’s going to be tough attracting top quality players to this club without European football. Unless we get a very good sporting director to replace Snakesworth then it’s going to be another season like this one.

  21. @user-ur4zp9oy6i

    ❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  27. @DYL2020

    This video just made my day, not sure how people are feeling about Arsenal away but I’m really excited about it! Let’s do the double over them! HWTL!!🖤🤍

  30. @aba100able

    Sandro is going to be such a big player for this club in the future. Apart from his unquestionable abilities, i think he ll be also so motivated to return the club's and fans trust and love.

  33. @user-jh9xb1gb2k

    Lovely to see the lads training for a hard match on Saturday but we have to remeber to push through and keep traning even though it will be a hard match it not over yet all you have to do is play and keep focusing on the fa cup match 5 up ahead come on the lads youve got this ❤❤❤❤❤🏴🏳🏴 xx

Los comentarios están cerrados.