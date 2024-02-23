TOON IN TRAINING | Gunning for the Gunners

The lads prepare for Saturday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.
Arsenal is one of those teams I carnt stand, I think Arteta thinks teams should bow to them and dosnt like it when they have a go at them, come on the toon
Howe! the lads nice training
Sports day where’s the parents races? 3:01
6:27 Eddie's Air Guitar 🤣🎸
Whoever comes up with the puns in the title please make the next one "Back in Blackburn"
I can’t wait to get one of the best Italian midfield maestro’s back on the pitch. Such a loss this season.
He seems to have great fitness and not prone to injury.
So is Lewis hall really an ashworth signing and Howe not playing him n all that?
Where are Willock and Isak. I thought they trained?
I love Bruno so much 😆😆
I'm so glad that : Ritchie is staying 10 more years (der der der de de der der der). Definitely a mentor for the youngins.
Brilliant – love it when they do the the fun competitive games between each other…🤣
Where is willock and isak?
Nee gloves for Big Dan. Proper Blyth lad 💪
Season is over no point anymore. If you can’t beat Bournemouth, Luton and Nottingham Forest at HOME then what hope is there for a top 6 finish? It’s going to be tough attracting top quality players to this club without European football. Unless we get a very good sporting director to replace Snakesworth then it’s going to be another season like this one.
3:15… Watch how quick Tonali is! Yes, it's over 10 yards but that could change a match!
Sandro can he understand Tino😂
I don't mean this to be a hater as i genuinely rate big DB but i hope we start Tino for Arsenal this Sat
God I miss Sandro so much.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Nice
Training looks good fun.
you cant even gun for a win
نادي جميل ورائع جدا يحتاج الى لاعبين من طراز عالي جدا
Thought Isak and Willock were back involved in training? No signs of either of them on this.
This video just made my day, not sure how people are feeling about Arsenal away but I’m really excited about it! Let’s do the double over them! HWTL!!🖤🤍
UP THE MAGS
🙌⬛⬜⬛⬜
Lookin' Sharp
👏👏👏👏
.
Belta video
1:44 Bruno❤️
Sandro is going to be such a big player for this club in the future. Apart from his unquestionable abilities, i think he ll be also so motivated to return the club's and fans trust and love.
Lloyd Kelly
Newcastle United ❤❤
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Lovely to see the lads training for a hard match on Saturday but we have to remeber to push through and keep traning even though it will be a hard match it not over yet all you have to do is play and keep focusing on the fa cup match 5 up ahead come on the lads youve got this ❤❤❤❤❤🏴🏳🏴 xx
We are the Geordies 💪
Simply an incredibly sweet video, I expect more from you!👌👌👌