Arsenal v Newcastle United | Matchday Live

🔴⚫ The Toon Review: Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Matchday Live 🔴⚫
🎙️ Get ready for a footballing extravaganza as Paul and Billy bring you LIVE commentary straight from the Emirates Stadium! It’s Newcastle United facing the title-chasing Arsenal in a high-stakes Premier League clash, and The Toon Review has you covered for all the action.
🔥 Join us for a pulsating Matchday Live experience, where we’ll provide in-depth commentary, analysis, and exciting play-by-play coverage. Paul and Billy will guide you through the twists and turns of the game, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action.
📢 Plus, catch all the pre-match buzz with the latest team news, ensuring you’re well-informed before kickoff. As the Toon Army braces for a tough battle, we’ve got the inside scoop on the lineups, strategies, and key players to watch.
⚽ Will Newcastle United pull off an upset against the Gunners, or will Arsenal assert their dominance? Tune in to The Toon Review for the answers and immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere of live commentary.
📅 Don’t miss out on the excitement! Subscribe, hit the notification bell, and join us for Matchday Live – your ultimate companion for Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal.
I wonder if the special 1 received a call 20 mins into tonight’s game🤔
Schar played his best games this season at lcb botman needs dropping!!
Longstaff wouldn’t get a game for the rising sun!!!!
Sean Longstaff wow!!!!!
Got thumped by a very good team tonight on a very good run, no real surprise, it's 3 points that is all, time to move on Blackburn next.. post mortem once all the emotion had been vented .
Well be sitting 10th come Monday night, 11th had Chelsea been playing..
Nothing personal,every team is getting,Slapped.Wilcott even scoring.can't ruin weekend!
I have no words for the performance tonight game 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😭😭😭😭
Absolutely shite that P45 for Eddie sticking with Dan burn again ffs and magi jesus I think Eddie Howe has reached his peak but I keep saying to myself injuries we've had and with the champions league 😮
Richest Club In World Wont Put Up With That Rubbish
Eddie is so far out of his depth it’s unbelievable
Botman and Schar letting the club down again. Shock 🙄
Arsenal arsenal Arsenal arsenal
YOU GOT HUMBLED. TALK SHIT NOW🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Thanks for the honest criticism Paul and billie, Alex take the stick out of eddies arse mate, stop being mr positive. Eddie is not pep, he is under serious pressure. This is dreadful, and you can’t say wait till everyone’s fit that’s not how football works, he signed those players his problem. We had a fully fit squad at the start of the season and got hammered to Brighton away
No one bar botman and miggy was awful