Arsenal vs Newcastle United Tactical 4 3 3 Lineup Against Newcastle

This Arsenal predicted line up against Newcastle united after champions Leauge defeat against porto, mikel Arteta side will welcome another premier league strong side Newcatle in the emirate stadium on Saturday 24 feb 2024, to keep their title race alive they must win newcastle united.

Now Possible tactical 4-3-3 formation to win Newcastle United will be, they need to have David Raya as a goal keeper, william saliba and gebriel as center back, while kiwior and ben white will play the role right/left back, in the midfield kia harvertz will be replace by jorginho for him to keep balance for declan rice and martin odegaard in the midfield. arsenal front line still remains martinelli saka and trossard, with this formation arsenal will win newcastle united in the Emirate Stadium

