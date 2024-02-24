CUTTING! Did Eddie Howe take ANOTHER swipe at Dan Ashworth?

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was in fine form again on Friday and the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope was at the training ground to bring you the latest on the bitter wrangle between the Magpies and Manchester United over outgoing sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Really enjoyed the video…can’t disagree with anything this week…love the backdrop of Gosforth..it’s a shame you couldn’t control the traffic 😂
Of course its you and only u trying to stur the shite. Give it a rest.
If Ratcliffe wants Ashworth so much, it would be absurd for them to NOT pay the £20m to spare Dan the 20 months gardening leave
Enjoyed that report Craig interesting to see if Eddie does change system,hope you and your dad have a fantastic day at the races to celebrate his birthday best of luck👍
Please screw MU, hopefully Brighton get a cut as Newcastle nicked him from Brighton. This is the man who Brought an Italian player just before he got a season long ban.
If you give your phone number to the Daily Mail you’re a lunatic. Avoid like the plague.
Craig. Another informative video. Could you do us a favour? At the press conference you attend, can you ask NUFC media staff to provide a microphone for when the journalists ask a question? You can barely hear what they are saying….thanks…
How much in Eddie's mind does he blame Ashworth for the Tonali "due negligence"? His gambling on football the worst kept secret in Italy, it seems.
I believe Craig you had a negative prediction ahead of Aston Villa away recently… just saying😂 c'mon lads
A new formation just to fit Dan Burn into the team. Favouritism. Didn’t Howe say at one point that he will be ruthless and not be afraid to change the team. Guess not
Howes after full control and looking after his nephew. It'll not end well for nufc
We need to get all the money we can regarding Ashworth
"Come on mate, you've got a second gear!" 😂 Gone is 60 mins staring Craig Hope. Quality mate!
Cheers Craig another informative video 👍
Thanks Craig, very informative, keep them coming, very enjoyable
Ask Eddie if he’s willing sacrifice the clubs future for his mates
Is Ashby, Koul, Minteh gonna be in the squad next season ?
Yeah the Rat infestation sounds hairy, but it has been dealt with now, he is on garden leave
Great podcast again Craig – I think the £15/20 million is to get Ashworth early, I imagine there’s at least a £5 million in the contract so Man U will end up paying his gardening leave period ?
You think ashworth won't be helping united from the comfort of his own home?…. Even more so to spite Newcastle and there's nothing that can be done to prove his helping united… These billionaire owners are crafty, smart and will cover all bases.. He'll be helping united while Newcastle pay his wages
Fans need to step into reality and leave their basements