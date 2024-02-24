Premier League Classics | Arsrenal 1 Newcastle United 3 | 2001/02 Season

Looking back at a classic Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Arsenal from 2001.
Andy O’Brien, Alan Shearer and Laurent Robert were all on the scoresheet as the Magpies went top of the league at Christmas.
Bellamy straight red for nowt
3:08 – Shearer straight back on his feet, no whinging, even pleading with the ref not to card Parlour. This is the sort of class we are missing in the Prem in 2024. Too much diving and trying to get opponents sent off
Come on the Toon let’s have the same again
Cole cheered the ref
RIP Sir Robson and Speedo 🖤🤍
This team made me support Newcastle. Shearer, Robert, Bellamy, Speed, Solano. What a team man
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Was this match at James Park?
I hope the McBays champions will bring back this glorious performance in tomorrow's match.
the comentator twice saying Alan Shearer has never scored at Highbury, he scored a hatrick on his debut for Southampton, great times and memories
handball we would have won 3-0
How is that a straight red for Bellamy?
How good was Henry man? You just don't see flair like that often in the modern game.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
HOW JUST HOW is that Bellamy foul a "straight RED"? Oh my days! a yellow YES, he would have been sent off anyway, but not a red surely!! Dear me!
Thierry Angry at very painful loss
This particular season my fav ever season – was a huge huge special one. I recall every bit of it, even the end of season dvd (which they don’t seem to do no more) and I recall every player we had out there, we were top at Xmas but a few changes and suspensions (Craig) + we just slipped up and finished 4th. But what memories! These were the days. The small pitch helped a bit and the fact parkour got sent off but we had an edge about us from the first whistle! Arsenal late at night and a bit jaded couldn’t handle the fact we were up for it, and as Bobby said what a side we had beaten!!
❤️
I actually fancy a 3-1 win tomorrow so I’m glad yous uploaded this game, massive game HWTL!!🖤🤍
Wish this had the original Prem Plus commentary with Alan Parry and Brian Marwood
That bit of skill and cross from Henry totally deserved a goal.
He was definitely the best player to play in the premier league.
Quite a spicy encounter. It's weird watching games without VAR now. Not often you see an overhead-kick cross. Some serious talent on display. RIP Speedo.
Ars-renal😂
Crying is an Assenal trait. No sense of sportsmanship and always acting like a victim even when decisions go their way. Least likable team in the league.
Amazing memories!
1-0 down 3-1 up at this old football ground.
шикарно
Galaxy of stars… what a privilege to have witnessed such great players from both sides, I know Newcastle will put up a brave fight vs Arsenal, Go Magpies 2-3 Newcastle
TOON ARMY 🖤🤍🖤🤍