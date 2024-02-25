HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | Gabriel, Havertz, Saka and Kiwior



We went goal crazy for the third league game in a row to thrash Newcastle United, and keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

A Sven Botman own goal on 17 minutes got the ball rolling before Kai Havertz added a second six minutes later, meaning that our 12-game unbeaten home record against the Geordies never really came under threat.

After the interval, Bukayo Saka scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession to end the contest midway through the half and Jakub Kiwior swiftly added a fourth as we clocked up 15 goals in our last three matches. Even though former Gunner Joe Willock netted a late consolation, nothing could spoil a tremendous display from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

    Can't wait for Thomas Partey to come back. Imagine 3 players that play same position. That's a healthy competition, not so good news for the 12 teams we still have to play.

    Nearly got it right with my 3-1 prediction 😁 Could have so easily been 8-1 if we'd taken our other chances! Now 8 days off before the next goal fest at Sheff Utd!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Hopefully results go our way with Liverpool away to Notts Forest (tricky game for Liverpool maybe) and Man City at home to Man Utd (a derby is always a chance for City to drop points) and find ourselves 2nd or 1st on Monday night after our match.

    I still believe with ESR,maybe we loan him next season to gain him fitnes and cofidence.if lokonga and patino can do it i believe ESR can do it too

    Arsenal play too safe for me they have to learn to be more direct and take chances , like for example instead of Jorginho passing out wide for the Saka goal he could've easily freed Declan Rice for a one on one.

    For me Jorginho is the key player to this game and some others too ………..anyone realize that everytime he plays our attack is top notch…..how i wish he started the porto game last week

    Fun facts -we now have the best GD in the Premiership,it was 10yrs since Newcastle didn't have a shot in the first half of a game and Arsenal are the only club to score 2 goals in 7 consecutive premier halves.

