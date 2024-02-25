HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | Gabriel, Havertz, Saka and Kiwior

We went goal crazy for the third league game in a row to thrash Newcastle United, and keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
A Sven Botman own goal on 17 minutes got the ball rolling before Kai Havertz added a second six minutes later, meaning that our 12-game unbeaten home record against the Geordies never really came under threat.
After the interval, Bukayo Saka scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession to end the contest midway through the half and Jakub Kiwior swiftly added a fourth as we clocked up 15 goals in our last three matches. Even though former Gunner Joe Willock netted a late consolation, nothing could spoil a tremendous display from Mikel Arteta’s men.
#arsenal
Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel:
Follow us on Facebook:
Follow us on Twitter:
Follow us on Instagram:
Follow us on TikTok:
This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.
For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game:
Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
😅karius
With Conceição as Coach arsenal already would became Champion…
Что Кариус делает в воротах? Его нельзя ставить в рамы!!!
bring mou to newcastle 😊
Only if that ESR strike goes in ! It would’ve mean world to me & hell lot of confidence to the fella !!!
Can't wait for Thomas Partey to come back. Imagine 3 players that play same position. That's a healthy competition, not so good news for the 12 teams we still have to play.
These are the foggin estandards. We are on a roll.🎉🎉
Thank you for this masterpiece🤎
Sander berge visit saudi norway
Harry Maguire and Joshua kimmich Leroy sane Mbappe Leo Skri Østigård Virgil van Dijk trent Alexander Arnold recce James Neymar vini jr jude bellingham
Ajajajaja el Arsenal Fuego
Eleven Red Bottlers 😂!
I am shocked and horrified that Newcastle had the audacity to score against us…
How the fxxk did that happen !!!!
Nearly got it right with my 3-1 prediction 😁 Could have so easily been 8-1 if we'd taken our other chances! Now 8 days off before the next goal fest at Sheff Utd!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Hopefully results go our way with Liverpool away to Notts Forest (tricky game for Liverpool maybe) and Man City at home to Man Utd (a derby is always a chance for City to drop points) and find ourselves 2nd or 1st on Monday night after our match.
I still believe with ESR,maybe we loan him next season to gain him fitnes and cofidence.if lokonga and patino can do it i believe ESR can do it too
Wildfire from Emirates stadium
What do we think of Tottenham ?
Salam sepak bola guys 😊❤
Keeper raya..kurang bagus penampilan….sekali pasang Ramsdale
Smith rowe is playing against scripted FIFA keepers
The Home kit is beautiful, the gold stripes really make a difference. This will be a classic for years to come.
why,,, aron ramsdale
Arsenal play too safe for me they have to learn to be more direct and take chances , like for example instead of Jorginho passing out wide for the Saka goal he could've easily freed Declan Rice for a one on one.
For me Jorginho is the key player to this game and some others too ………..anyone realize that everytime he plays our attack is top notch…..how i wish he started the porto game last week
Saka is the best young player right now 👍
Kiwior 🌶
I can't wait to have that sweet revenge against FC Porto
HAVERTZ ❤❤❤❤
Fun facts -we now have the best GD in the Premiership,it was 10yrs since Newcastle didn't have a shot in the first half of a game and Arsenal are the only club to score 2 goals in 7 consecutive premier halves.
Excellent response from the team! Need to work on defense so we stop giving away goals.
ANOTHER great result and brilliant play too.COYG.
Expect 3 more videos on this match
That(scoring more while conceding less) is the stuff champions(or rather serious title contenders) are made of