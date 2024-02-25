HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | Gabriel, Havertz, Saka and Kiwior





We went goal crazy for the third league game in a row to thrash Newcastle United, and keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

A Sven Botman own goal on 17 minutes got the ball rolling before Kai Havertz added a second six minutes later, meaning that our 12-game unbeaten home record against the Geordies never really came under threat.

After the interval, Bukayo Saka scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession to end the contest midway through the half and Jakub Kiwior swiftly added a fourth as we clocked up 15 goals in our last three matches. Even though former Gunner Joe Willock netted a late consolation, nothing could spoil a tremendous display from Mikel Arteta’s men.

