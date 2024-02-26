EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | All goals, saves, skills & more!



Catch extended highlights from our 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.
Goals from Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior gaining us a big three points.

#arsenal

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

29 comentarios en “EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | All goals, saves, skills & more!

  2. @user-zb8zv5cp9j

    As a reminder: Do not forget our brothers in Palestine 🇵🇸, Syria 🇸🇾, Yemen 🇾🇪, Iraq 🇮🇶, Lebanon 🇱🇧, Japan 🇯🇵, India 🇮🇳, Egypt 🇪🇬, Libya 🇱🇾, Sudan 🇸🇩 and Mauritania🇲🇷 and Congo 🇨🇬🇨🇩, Somalia 🇸🇴, Djibouti 🇩🇯, Nigeria 🇳🇬, Guyana 🇬🇾, Ecuador 🇪🇨, Colombia 🇨🇴, Canada 🇨🇦, Uighurs, Rohingya, Kurds, and Bosniaks 🇧🇦 And the Moro and Muslims of Kashmir and Kosovo 🇽🇰 And to our brothers in Sweden and their children, and to all the weak and oppressed, in your prayers. We have no choice but to pray for them, because we know that the only one capable of supporting them is God Almighty ♥🖤🤍💚

    🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏
    O God, O our Lord, strengthen the hearts of the sanctified in the face of aggression, day and night. O God, protect Al-Aqsa, O Most Merciful of the Merciful. O God, establish us on earth as You empowered those before us, and pardon us and make our hearts firm in your love, O Most Merciful of the Merciful. O God, this condition of ours is not hidden from You, and our weakness is evident in Your hands, so grant us victory with Your victory. Forgive us our sins and cover our faults, O Most Merciful of the Merciful
    🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏

    May God have mercy on the players of Mouloudia El Bayd Club, grant them the highest paradise, inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace, and heal all those injured ♥🖤🤍💚

    🇿🇦💙💙💙💙💙💚💚💚💚💚🌏⭐⭐❤❤❤❤❤⭐⭐🔥🔥🔥🎈🎈🎈🎈😊😊😢😢⛄😢🤗🤗

  5. @charliepeters7122

    5.30 I’m sorry to day but Smith Rowe you’ve just been brought on, you’re fighting to have a space in Arsenal’s squad. You have to do the dirty work, that’s lazy letting willock go there. We all want him involved but every single player we have does the defensive side, he has to too, to stand a chance.

  7. @edwardjordan4925

    Remembered when Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham beat us and we couldnt hear? West Ham took 6 and Newcastle United 4 so let see how it goes with Fulham next

  16. @mamatganteng5785

    Sumpah dsni saya senang banget melihat Jorginho yg bgtu Cerdas. Saya Bangga menjadi bagian suporter Arsenal.Salam saya dari indonesia COYG

  27. @vasylturok6245

    One thing I can say for sure is that Raya not be included in the team of the season. Personaly think Ram's influence on team was far greater.

