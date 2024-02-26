EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Arsenal vs Newcastle United (4-1) | All goals, saves, skills & more!

Catch extended highlights from our 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.
Goals from Gabriel, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior gaining us a big three points.
Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.
Обыграет Нюкасль 4-1 потом сыграет в ничию с Порту
As a reminder: Do not forget our brothers in Palestine 🇵🇸, Syria 🇸🇾, Yemen 🇾🇪, Iraq 🇮🇶, Lebanon 🇱🇧, Japan 🇯🇵, India 🇮🇳, Egypt 🇪🇬, Libya 🇱🇾, Sudan 🇸🇩 and Mauritania🇲🇷 and Congo 🇨🇬🇨🇩, Somalia 🇸🇴, Djibouti 🇩🇯, Nigeria 🇳🇬, Guyana 🇬🇾, Ecuador 🇪🇨, Colombia 🇨🇴, Canada 🇨🇦, Uighurs, Rohingya, Kurds, and Bosniaks 🇧🇦 And the Moro and Muslims of Kashmir and Kosovo 🇽🇰 And to our brothers in Sweden and their children, and to all the weak and oppressed, in your prayers. We have no choice but to pray for them, because we know that the only one capable of supporting them is God Almighty ♥🖤🤍💚
O God, O our Lord, strengthen the hearts of the sanctified in the face of aggression, day and night. O God, protect Al-Aqsa, O Most Merciful of the Merciful. O God, establish us on earth as You empowered those before us, and pardon us and make our hearts firm in your love, O Most Merciful of the Merciful. O God, this condition of ours is not hidden from You, and our weakness is evident in Your hands, so grant us victory with Your victory. Forgive us our sins and cover our faults, O Most Merciful of the Merciful
May God have mercy on the players of Mouloudia El Bayd Club, grant them the highest paradise, inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace, and heal all those injured ♥🖤🤍💚
Good job coach and team
5.30 I’m sorry to day but Smith Rowe you’ve just been brought on, you’re fighting to have a space in Arsenal’s squad. You have to do the dirty work, that’s lazy letting willock go there. We all want him involved but every single player we have does the defensive side, he has to too, to stand a chance.
Newcastle was getting roasted from pillar to post😂😂😂
Remembered when Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham beat us and we couldnt hear? West Ham took 6 and Newcastle United 4 so let see how it goes with Fulham next
What beautiful football from the boys. Havertz should of had 2 though
what is with the gigantic neo-marxist degenerate flag behind the goal…
Kiwior is slowly cementing his spot
Karius man of the match w
Арсенал просто Пушка 👍💯🔥
Extended highlights
Fulham vs Man U : 17min
Arsenal vs Newcastle : 6min
Again 💀💀💀COYG 😂❤
Arsenal takes revenge on the most despicable team
They said Jorgi was washed.
Sumpah dsni saya senang banget melihat Jorginho yg bgtu Cerdas. Saya Bangga menjadi bagian suporter Arsenal.Salam saya dari indonesia COYG
Havertz should have had an hatrick in this match😒
Disappointed with not getting a clean sheet, but we put up a really great performance 👌🏾
Arsenal's pressing is top class
i was there the atmosphere was electric! we absolutely smothered them from the start. EPIC
Jorginho is a genius
Nah seperti ini baru menit nya lebih enak di tonton , jangan upload video nya 2 menit gak puas nonton nya
One of the most decorated performance from Gunners
COYG ❤
Saka makin gacorr👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
When will they learn you can't trust a GK with a man bun.
One thing I can say for sure is that Raya not be included in the team of the season. Personaly think Ram's influence on team was far greater.
Haverts could've scored a hatrick!!
PLEASE KEEP DOING THIS FOR ALL GAMES