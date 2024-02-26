“PATHETIC” – TG Blasts Newcastle after 4-1 Defeat to Arsenal



True Geordie reviews Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United.

31 comentarios en ""PATHETIC" – TG Blasts Newcastle after 4-1 Defeat to Arsenal

  4. @bigdawg4003

    Baffles me why our fans were singjng, dancing & clapping them after the match after travelling to the opposite end of the country to watch that utter dross.

  12. @LordKananga5

    Sorry pal. Almiron is miles better than Gordon. You cant criticise Almiron and praise Gordon. Almiron was our best player in the Champions league

  14. @nufc1892kl

    Imagine Newcastle having this fuckin muppet as a manager, good god, Geordie go back to sleep lad, you are so out of touch with this club

  21. @alidyab2349

    It’s funny how you always taking about how ETH is clueless and man utd fans are deluded but you always make excuses for Eddie Howe and blaming the players.

  22. @leemays7033

    Plastic foreign Arsenal fans in these comments, disgrace the lot of you when 99% of you aint stepped foot in the Emirates..

  23. @martinoneill5274

    Complete over reaction. You lost against a machine, in their current form they are basically The Avengers. Losing 4-1 is coming out well compared to what that could have been, lick your wounds win the next

  25. @Thug1605

    Newcastle are at a place arsenal were like 5 years ago. So maybe there's an idea of how long it might take newcastle to compete again.

  31. @Johno731

    I will give EH the benifit of the doubt but it does need a shake up. A new number 2? Fergie changed his number 2 many many times over the years and it contributed to his success and longevity.

