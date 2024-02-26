“PATHETIC” – TG Blasts Newcastle after 4-1 Defeat to Arsenal

True Geordie reviews Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United.
Your players looked shellshocked.
Eddie Howe is not that good enough, Newcastle need a very good manager.
Baffles me why our fans were singjng, dancing & clapping them after the match after travelling to the opposite end of the country to watch that utter dross.
To quote THE HARD from the iconic C4 music show THE TUBE; 'FELT NOWT!'
If you want a reason why a person wouldn’t ever ever ever get a job in football, this muppet is the best example
You are the almiron of this fanbase, clueless
Swear he was adamant longstaff should be on the England plane.. circa the PsG win
Ladies and gentlemen, eddie hows new assistant, oh wait hold on, this geordie nob head is a laughing stock
Someone edit this Rant with ' park life' please.
Lascelles ahead of botman, brian shut up lad, you are a muppet kid
Sorry pal. Almiron is miles better than Gordon. You cant criticise Almiron and praise Gordon. Almiron was our best player in the Champions league
Revenge is sweet 😋 😌 COYG!
Imagine Newcastle having this fuckin muppet as a manager, good god, Geordie go back to sleep lad, you are so out of touch with this club
We need Moussa Sissoko back
Howe out
Newcastle fans swear they should be in the top 4 😂😂😂
Gordon is a Championship player pal
Howe out
It’s funny how you always taking about how ETH is clueless and man utd fans are deluded but you always make excuses for Eddie Howe and blaming the players.
Plastic foreign Arsenal fans in these comments, disgrace the lot of you when 99% of you aint stepped foot in the Emirates..
Complete over reaction. You lost against a machine, in their current form they are basically The Avengers. Losing 4-1 is coming out well compared to what that could have been, lick your wounds win the next
The Saudi's are watching too and the manager must be a worried man now.
Newcastle are at a place arsenal were like 5 years ago. So maybe there's an idea of how long it might take newcastle to compete again.
Eddie out…Eddie too steady…Steady Eddie.
Antony Gordon is frustrated, he came into Ashington dominos after the game and he was fuming
Get Larry lawton on the podcast it would be great
First 25 minutes Newcastle like a pub team, couldn't believe how easy they made it for us.
I will give EH the benifit of the doubt but it does need a shake up. A new number 2? Fergie changed his number 2 many many times over the years and it contributed to his success and longevity.