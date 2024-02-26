PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Blackburn Rovers (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
The players let Eddie down big time. They should be ashamed for putting in a performance like that.
People like Lee Ryder talking about Miley and how amazing he is, my god, he’s the problem in the team. We haven’t dominated a single half of football since he came into the squad even against Luton, Bournemouth, forest etc.
When Miley came on against Sunderland, they sliced us open like a hot knife through butter and hit the crossbar then forced saves from our keeper. He’s decent going forward but defending he’s shambolic, too slow and weak. If anyone can’t see he’s the issue then more fool you. Bruno, Longstaff and J7 and Willock dominated teams last year and helped create the best defence in the league. Miley comes in and we fall apart. HE IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH.
Anyone calling for eddie out are high level morons. Some of our fan base are a joke.
Never publicly criticises individual players, unlike some managers.
Worst performance for years. Worse than the bacon ball days
I really doubt that any of fans on these comments and who watched the game heard and understand certain words that Eddie out together and used during this conference. Such as with ‘park bus’ and with Martin ‘improve’ there was a lot more to that than ya think. Eddie is incredibly smart. Much smarter it seems than our fans and local media who opt to subtly attack Eddie on the back of losing to the possible title winners. The same local media that spread transfer rumours, make up stuff, lead fans to false expectations, jump the gun. When Eddie said I don’t know what you’re talking about and laughed, that was king over due! Players are effected by balance of the side and games. The work load etc. if they didn’t want to fight, they’d not be there. I also doubt any of our following are fully convinced by what he’s said today. So much so they’ll be their usual keyboard warrior selves and so will the media and turn to Facebook etc to constantly complain and over think and judge things far to much. It’s been the same all season!
Good on Eddie for pulling that journalist about the "club feeling sorry for itself" Eddie has never used our injuries as an excuse, not even once and as for the "fanbase feeling sorry for themselves" …..I'm sorry mate but a few tweets on Twitter isn't a true reflection of a fanbase
ok.. we may beat Blackburn…. but there is not a cat in hells chance that we will win a cup this year…. or indeed the next 5-10 years…. Event he great Keegan team could not win a bean…… and that team was far superior to this team.
His cards have been clearly marked
Biggest match of the season tomorrow.
Know Eddie will be expecting a response from the players. Know they'll give him one.
Very honest responses from Eddie ! Let's now turn that into playing with heart & desire. Which, for me, was most apparent in the Arsenal demolition !
Sick of happy clappers banging on about missing players.
Livarpool beat Luton,and Chelski with several top players out.
Time for a change at the top.
Taxi for Eddie.
Howe is quite a stubborn and deluded chap.
Yes that true but the injuries have not help this season I don't think Eddie will be here next season if results don't improve
the amount of negative comments on here are a disgrace, support the toon through thick and thin, followed them for 60+ years, the season isnt over win next game we are in the quarter finals, so all you numptys give your head a shake and stop all the negativity
Nobody let anyone down.
We have to face the fact that we have a very strong first team when everyone is fit, but we have a weak squad in reserve.
With just 2 or three main players out we struggle.
We rave about Miley being so good for a 17 year old, but that's it. He's good for a 17 year old. As a prem midfielder he's okay. that's it. Then you take a look at a string of others who are still getting match fit, and you realise that we are short in the strength of depth department.
We're missing Joelinton in midfield, Isak and Willock are still unfit, and we are missing the contribution of Wilson, however intermittent.
Eddie cares in every aspect about his players Saturday they let him and Fans down.
Eddie needs a break too maybe international break can’t come quick enough .He works so hard takes so much on and has high expectations so when things don’t go right which on Saturday Things didn’t .Time they stop feeling sorry for themselves 12 games left to try and finish as high as we can.
Hope Eddie takes a family break he also needs some time .We love you Eddie 🌑⚽️
Isak is a great player. Too bad he is made of glass.
The reason was you faced a great team. One of the best in the world.
All Blackburn have to do is start fast, press and we will gift them the win in the first half. This Newcastle team under howe surrenders more than Newcastle under bruce without the 400 million spaffed away.
Feelin sorry for ourselves what!!!. Eddie almost went mad then hahaha. Your should of. Some yes but nah not most of us.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
I see it in ya eyes eddie. We were with you. Most of us. The dickheads are loud and seem to be loads of them but there more support then hate.
Can we now agree on 2 things
joeLinton is essential to the team and we cannot lose him to a contract disagreement
Burn brings a lot more to our defensive stability than we gave him credit for.
If Botman is struggling, why not rest him and play Dan Burn in his actual correct position?
Eddie is at the stage where he does not know what to do.
The BIG problem is the players KNOW IT!
out
When you look at Arsenal's recent results it was always going to be tough. Arsenal are on fire – they beat Liverpool 3-1 spanked West Ham 6-0, Burnley 5-0…perspective…
The plan was right ? Erm
Arsenal were gunning for us since the reverse fixture! Their fans were obsessed with revenge! They haven't put that kind of energy into anyone… including spurs !
Think we need to get past Blackburn then evaluate the situation 😊
Let's go Newcastle ❤❤❤❤❤
Upload the arsenal highlights you cowards
I think Howe need to give young Miley a break, and Gordon in midfield.
Newcastle have to win three more fa cup games to get to the final and these reporters are going on like they have a chance of winning it fucking hell man let’s just try and get passed Blackburn the way they are playing we probably get tanked 3-0
No extended highlight from yesterday match?
Please?