Jeff Stelling RAGES Against TV Companies For DISRESPECTFUL Game Scheduling! 😡🔥



Arsenal beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday in the Premier League. talkSPORT’s Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist have their say!

    The Premier League selling the kick off times to the TV companies for their slots, the TV companies picking the teams, but also BOTH of those teams have to agree to it, and of course they're going to because they're pocketing a couple of million each. So there's four factors involved. The cub can say no and look after their fans also.

    Newcastle have a paper thin squad and have suffered from injury this season. Some games they haven’t had a fit forward and are rushing players back to play. On Saturday they ended up with the 3rd choice keeper

    How you going to start Karius when De Gea was on a free a month ago? Simplest moat cost effective signing he could've made

    Other clubs have had MORE 8pmers than castle, Arsenal being 1 of them(an not always at home) so complain about THAT.
    Pool is terrible f away fans as there's no trains home after 10pm; i know cos its been murder trying t get back down south after watching Pool live , especially in extra timers as all trains gone till 2-3 in morning.

    Every time Arsenal wins they said the opponent was poor lmao never hear this when it’s Liverpool or City. Why can’t the discussion be Arsenal made them look poor because of how good they are ? Super bias

    Not the first time this has happened to Newcastle but hey when the London clubs play at Newcastle they get a decent time so can get home

    But hey just put more money into London & not where it is needed in the North East

    Tbh I think if we were to get knocked out the cup Eddie could be gone. We probably nothing left to play for this season. This is a team that was playing in the champions league this season. The owners will not let feelings get in the way.

    This season is totally different to last year, so cannot compare the 2. If we had a full squad all would be fine so no problem here, disappointing yes but still moving forward

    Come on Jeff, your old employers Sky are the only ones that matter when it comes to match scheduling, theyd put games on at 10 o clock at night if they could

    Nice one Jeff. Sky in particular couldn't care less about real fans travelling at all hours to see their team. As long as the cumfy old armchair 'fan' gets a good match. I know they plough lots of money in but there has to be some fairness to those of us that travel away. Show some consideration. TV sports broadcasters would soon point out poor atmospheres if away fans weren't around.

    biggest change for newcastle is our midfield has been decimated with injuries all season – there's only been 3 fit since november, as a result we're far too open and draws last season are losses this term

