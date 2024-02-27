



🔥 Newcastle Chasing Kubo? | FFP Slammed! | NUFC News – Toon Review 🔥

Hey Toon Army! Join Paul in the latest episode of Toon Review as he dives into the hottest Newcastle United news. ⚫⚪

🇯🇵 Newcastle’s Eyes on Kubo: The Magpies are making waves in the transfer market, and Paul breaks down the latest on Newcastle’s pursuit of Japanese international sensation, Kubo. Could he be the missing piece to elevate our attack?

💼 FFP Under Fire: Christian Purslow’s scathing remarks on Financial Fair Play (FFP) have sent shockwaves through the football community. Paul dissects the implications and shares his take on Purslow’s bold statements.

🔄 Anderson’s Return: Exciting news for Newcastle fans as there’s a possibility of Anderson making a return to the squad. Paul discusses the potential impact this could have on our team dynamics.

💬 Joelinton’s Contract Talks: Get the inside scoop on the ongoing negotiations with Joelinton regarding his new contract. Will the Brazilian striker commit his future to St James’ Park? Paul breaks down the latest developments.

