🔥 Newcastle Chasing Kubo? | FFP Slammed! | NUFC News – Toon Review 🔥
Hey Toon Army! Join Paul in the latest episode of Toon Review as he dives into the hottest Newcastle United news. ⚫⚪
🇯🇵 Newcastle’s Eyes on Kubo: The Magpies are making waves in the transfer market, and Paul breaks down the latest on Newcastle’s pursuit of Japanese international sensation, Kubo. Could he be the missing piece to elevate our attack?
💼 FFP Under Fire: Christian Purslow’s scathing remarks on Financial Fair Play (FFP) have sent shockwaves through the football community. Paul dissects the implications and shares his take on Purslow’s bold statements.
🔄 Anderson’s Return: Exciting news for Newcastle fans as there’s a possibility of Anderson making a return to the squad. Paul discusses the potential impact this could have on our team dynamics.
💬 Joelinton’s Contract Talks: Get the inside scoop on the ongoing negotiations with Joelinton regarding his new contract. Will the Brazilian striker commit his future to St James’ Park? Paul breaks down the latest developments.
re J7, I wonder if Ashworth has been thinking 'I'm off to Manure, let's turn J7 against United & I might get him for Newton Heath 😂
Kubo yes please!
Purslow is only bothered about Villa ‘which he should be’, he’s just using Nufc as a vehicle so things change and become beneficial for Villa.
I watched that interview live . It was very positive towards us …I mean , Aston Villa …maybe we could pressure Masters & Eufa together !
I bet Everton would have plenty to say too with another possible points deduction, don't like them but it's really unfair, there's absolutely nothing happening about either City's appeal against their 115 charges or their punishment!
wats the score with lewis hall?? is he our player now or will go back to chelsea – as it stands now.
Kubo kubo can ye just hear it reverberating roond the
park yes pleasehe might be the new Geordie Maradonna 💓🖤🖤🤍
since we want to compete in European Comps, restrictions are only going to get tighter, because we will need to meet the tighter restrictions of Europe. if the PL relax the rules yes we can grow the team/squad but if our spending exceeds the European limits they won't allow us to compete in the competitions.
Kubo no brainer ❤ 🖤🤍
maybe purslow wants a job at newcastle
Joelinton's new deal will be one of the most important signings the club can make this year.
I would recommend signing tchoumeni from real madrid if our budget is in the 50-70 million pound mark. Hes a good holding midfielder with a dangerous long shot if he joins bruno can be more free, and joelinton or tonali can be benched to have big guns on the bench as well
Reading between the lines and CASHWORTH , that big joe contract and the turning away by Ashworth seems to coincide, has Ashworth big thoughts on taking big joe to manure
Right winger
Left back
Defensive midfielder
These should be top priorities
Much respect P.. looking forward too a very good performance tonight 👍 call me mad but I think we could see another Sheffield utd performance 😉
He wont be in a hurry to come to Newcastle rather than Arsenal, especially after last Saturday's result.
I think big Joe is possibly our most important player. He’s a massive massive miss, never seen a player run so much. He’s got so much passion and spirit. Thanks Paul mate. Look forward to the watch along.
Mr Purslow saying loud what every fan (expect from the big 6 fans) are thinking. How satisfying would be if we just went and bought every big 6 captain just for fun.
Been saying since the summer we should be in for Kubo and Palacios – hyped we’re linked with both, would be amazing to get two players like that in
Kubo is ideal for us and at Arsenal he’d warm the bench behind Saka. If we can ship miggy to Saudi for £25-30m then it would be a cracking deal. Would also help us commercially in Japan. I am worried we will lose either Bruno or big Joe in the summer not sure which would upset me more…
We need to have Amanda's security detail in the room to help persuade Big Joe to sign 🙂
never heard of Kubo, Muto was meant to be good and he was well………..
ManUre are £900m in debt but can spend loads, dont figure
Haven’t seen enough of the lad to say anything about him but surely got to b better than miggy and Murphy
Never heard of him.
Yes Paul FFP is a massive pain in the butt and what purslo said I agree a million percent I understand if we did not have the owners we have yes we have to watch the pennies but we are the riches club so can’t see why we can’t get a 2.3 year break for FFP for me 🖤🤍
I agree with you Paul regarding😢 ffp, I hope this stupid scheme is abolished quickly and allow clubs like newcastle united, West ham and others will not be able to get suitable players when we have got greedy selfish clubs in the premier league like the big 6 who thinks they have to be boss of the premier league. The 14 other teams should get to together and play hard ball like refuse to agree with the rules rules for the next game and then they will have to come come down to our rules. Away the lads score to be Blackburn 0 newcastle united 3
I think if we have Willock and Anderson back, Bruno should get the yellow at the end of a match. Take the hit on the match ban, then reset for the rest of the season not having to worry 😂
Kubo is good however I don’t know if he can cut the Prem…
When have eddie howe and the Newcastle hiarche actually came out and stated interest and that they are willing to meet a 60m release clause? Or is it just paper talk as usual.?
Do we need another winger really ?
Kubo would be class. Not sure why Arsenal would go for him they have a great winger already in Saka, unless he wants to come to us. I know his dad is a toon fan.
They'll change the ffp rules for new owners after a period of time when Newcastle no longer qualifies for it. I can predict this happening
Anderson has been in the gym too much, he's lost pace and mobility, looks a bit muscle bound.
I watched the interview last night with Purslow. He nailed it. All the comments seemed to agree. I think things wiill change.
Why pay all that money when we have Minteh coming back. He’s awesome and already ours.
We have Minteh on the books that actually looks like a real good young player. I would like to see him given a try first and put the money into another striker or keeper
To be sincere I dont know to much about him (Kubo) but what you say Paul and the comments speak for itself and my goodness would I welcome quality on that right side.
When does Minteh's loan end? Surely he'd be the perfect (no cost) replacement for Miggy, as he's playing in that position out on loan. (Plus he seems more effective as he seems willing to use his right foot when needed, even though he's majorly left-footed). That would free up funds for other positions, rather than splash out on Kubo (regardless of how good he is).
But getting Big J7 back (and under contract) is probably the single biggest thing we need to get done.
Ffp rules defo need looked at, agreed with everything he said. It's exactly what Simon Jordon said on talksport that clubs who have new owners should have a period of time before the rules come into affect for that given team
Kubo insted of Almiron would be an excellence idea. But Kubo value aroun 80-90mill or more
What about the player wee have on loan at feynoord he looks absolutely class Paul