NEWCASTLE CHASING KUBO? | FFP SLAMMED! | NUFC NEWS



🔥 Newcastle Chasing Kubo? | FFP Slammed! | NUFC News – Toon Review 🔥

Hey Toon Army! Join Paul in the latest episode of Toon Review as he dives into the hottest Newcastle United news. ⚫⚪

🇯🇵 Newcastle’s Eyes on Kubo: The Magpies are making waves in the transfer market, and Paul breaks down the latest on Newcastle’s pursuit of Japanese international sensation, Kubo. Could he be the missing piece to elevate our attack?

💼 FFP Under Fire: Christian Purslow’s scathing remarks on Financial Fair Play (FFP) have sent shockwaves through the football community. Paul dissects the implications and shares his take on Purslow’s bold statements.

🔄 Anderson’s Return: Exciting news for Newcastle fans as there’s a possibility of Anderson making a return to the squad. Paul discusses the potential impact this could have on our team dynamics.

💬 Joelinton’s Contract Talks: Get the inside scoop on the ongoing negotiations with Joelinton regarding his new contract. Will the Brazilian striker commit his future to St James’ Park? Paul breaks down the latest developments.

41 comentarios en “NEWCASTLE CHASING KUBO? | FFP SLAMMED! | NUFC NEWS

  1. @kathchandler4919

    re J7, I wonder if Ashworth has been thinking 'I'm off to Manure, let's turn J7 against United & I might get him for Newton Heath 😂

  3. @shielsy1

    Purslow is only bothered about Villa ‘which he should be’, he’s just using Nufc as a vehicle so things change and become beneficial for Villa.

  4. @kathchandler4919

    I watched that interview live . It was very positive towards us …I mean , Aston Villa …maybe we could pressure Masters & Eufa together !
    I bet Everton would have plenty to say too with another possible points deduction, don't like them but it's really unfair, there's absolutely nothing happening about either City's appeal against their 115 charges or their punishment!

  6. @johnhanson652

    Kubo kubo can ye just hear it reverberating roond the
    park yes pleasehe might be the new Geordie Maradonna 💓🖤🖤🤍

  7. @yahnoyammakhunt

    since we want to compete in European Comps, restrictions are only going to get tighter, because we will need to meet the tighter restrictions of Europe. if the PL relax the rules yes we can grow the team/squad but if our spending exceeds the European limits they won't allow us to compete in the competitions.

  11. @MuhammedIbrahim-xu3fb

    I would recommend signing tchoumeni from real madrid if our budget is in the 50-70 million pound mark. Hes a good holding midfielder with a dangerous long shot if he joins bruno can be more free, and joelinton or tonali can be benched to have big guns on the bench as well

  12. @garrydust1701

    Reading between the lines and CASHWORTH , that big joe contract and the turning away by Ashworth seems to coincide, has Ashworth big thoughts on taking big joe to manure

  14. @Azza982

    Much respect P.. looking forward too a very good performance tonight 👍 call me mad but I think we could see another Sheffield utd performance 😉

  16. @adamcrawford1346

    I think big Joe is possibly our most important player. He’s a massive massive miss, never seen a player run so much. He’s got so much passion and spirit. Thanks Paul mate. Look forward to the watch along.

  17. @aba100able

    Mr Purslow saying loud what every fan (expect from the big 6 fans) are thinking. How satisfying would be if we just went and bought every big 6 captain just for fun.

  18. @tomwebster5348

    Been saying since the summer we should be in for Kubo and Palacios – hyped we’re linked with both, would be amazing to get two players like that in

  19. @rayakins

    Kubo is ideal for us and at Arsenal he’d warm the bench behind Saka. If we can ship miggy to Saudi for £25-30m then it would be a cracking deal. Would also help us commercially in Japan. I am worried we will lose either Bruno or big Joe in the summer not sure which would upset me more…

  25. @mikeelliott2215

    Yes Paul FFP is a massive pain in the butt and what purslo said I agree a million percent I understand if we did not have the owners we have yes we have to watch the pennies but we are the riches club so can’t see why we can’t get a 2.3 year break for FFP for me 🖤🤍

  26. @user-jq5fv9lf1z

    I agree with you Paul regarding😢 ffp, I hope this stupid scheme is abolished quickly and allow clubs like newcastle united, West ham and others will not be able to get suitable players when we have got greedy selfish clubs in the premier league like the big 6 who thinks they have to be boss of the premier league. The 14 other teams should get to together and play hard ball like refuse to agree with the rules rules for the next game and then they will have to come come down to our rules. Away the lads score to be Blackburn 0 newcastle united 3

  27. @danrobinson902

    I think if we have Willock and Anderson back, Bruno should get the yellow at the end of a match. Take the hit on the match ban, then reset for the rest of the season not having to worry 😂

  29. @chrissyquinn83

    When have eddie howe and the Newcastle hiarche actually came out and stated interest and that they are willing to meet a 60m release clause? Or is it just paper talk as usual.?

  31. @MagpiesUnite

    Kubo would be class. Not sure why Arsenal would go for him they have a great winger already in Saka, unless he wants to come to us. I know his dad is a toon fan.

  32. @oumuamua1963

    They'll change the ffp rules for new owners after a period of time when Newcastle no longer qualifies for it. I can predict this happening

  34. @RichBaxterMusic

    I watched the interview last night with Purslow. He nailed it. All the comments seemed to agree. I think things wiill change.

  36. @KI55DUB

    We have Minteh on the books that actually looks like a real good young player. I would like to see him given a try first and put the money into another striker or keeper

  37. @davidhughes4489

    To be sincere I dont know to much about him (Kubo) but what you say Paul and the comments speak for itself and my goodness would I welcome quality on that right side.

  38. @InBodWeTrust

    When does Minteh's loan end? Surely he'd be the perfect (no cost) replacement for Miggy, as he's playing in that position out on loan. (Plus he seems more effective as he seems willing to use his right foot when needed, even though he's majorly left-footed). That would free up funds for other positions, rather than splash out on Kubo (regardless of how good he is).

    But getting Big J7 back (and under contract) is probably the single biggest thing we need to get done.

  39. @Dan_Graham

    Ffp rules defo need looked at, agreed with everything he said. It's exactly what Simon Jordon said on talksport that clubs who have new owners should have a period of time before the rules come into affect for that given team

