Newcastle WILL NOT Qualify For Europe This Season, According To Alan Pardew 😳





Alan Pardew reckons Newcastle’s chances of achieving European football next season are over.

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:

📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:

📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:

👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:

📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#talkSPORT

#PremierLeague



Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.