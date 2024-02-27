Newcastle WILL NOT Qualify For Europe This Season, According To Alan Pardew 😳

Alan Pardew reckons Newcastle’s chances of achieving European football next season are over.
Qualify for Europe ?!! With Howe in charge…itll be a miracle if we stay in the top 10. Patience has been wasted on 'ol easy going, classy Eddie Howe. He needs to pull his trousers up and show some teeth…or step aside.
By that same logic does he think West Ham won’t get europe again ?
who is this presenter? Talksport just hiring people off road these days
Newcastle were not allowed to sustain their success and build. Qualifying for the CL but not allowed to bring in a suitable squad that could sustain the level of games just doesn’t make sense and even more so for a club that has the richest owners ready to spend. It caused so many injuries and has been impossible to overcome. The talk of Eddie Howe needing to move on is ridiculous. Even Pep couldn’t work magic with the leftovers Newcastle have been battling with. The whole FFP situation is worse than we realise. It’s making a mockery of the entire competition.
Not bashing Eddy like we are ETH huh gotta keep it subtle for the fellow Brit.
Remember when Stuart Pearce said they were going to challenge for the title.
T 0:05
Most of us newcastle fans wrote off the season from September when we have had 10+ players injured every game.
Stuart peace said Newcastle would win the league hahaha
Europe is not just the top 4/Champions league. Misleading title
cant agree more as a Newcastle fan. They have been stifled by the injuries BUT moreso the FFP rules which means they cannot compete in the market with the established money teams. One rule for them and one for the rest, even if the club has financial backing they cannot spend, its not creating a fair environment, it is protecting the status quo
Toon downhill since PSG away with the dodgy last min pen.
Heads were gone.
Their is a manager out there waiting in the wings for the Toon Job, just a matter of time when
the Saudi's wield the "sword" sooner than later.
Now that liverpool won the caraboa cup, there is an extra prem spot for the Confrence, work on the assumption that the FA cup will be won by a UCL qualifiying squad and your looking at a potential top 8 making europe this year. Its far from over.
Much better teams than Newcastle to get this European spots. Next year will be make it or break it for Eddie Howe
Are Newcastle in the top 4 race? Which planet u on mate ?
Yes it seems likely. I think Man United will also not qualify for Europe. In a way, it is OK. Even if Newcastle and United qualify, they will not progress beyond first round. So if other teams qualify, at least they will have better chances in Europe
Some friend of Alan Pardew is gonna let him use his box…. think about that real quick.
As a Sunderland fan, I would love to see Newcastle do well and win the F.A cup. Love their city, their history, love their colours and they are clearly the biggest and most loved club in the North East. I just wish my moribund club was heading in the same direction as them. But never mind. From a toon fan. (edit – I mean Sunderland fan)
He said not in the race for top 4. Didn’t say won’t qualify for Europe. Click bate
newcastle fans need to chill out and calm down, they will finish top 10 and where they should be
Lascelles needs to start. Botman has been terrible since hes been back and the defense as a whole has been pathetic. Plus no Callum Wilson goals is hurting them drastically bad. Shocking away performance.
footballs a tough business. try ice road trucking them tell me running around a pitch kicking a ball is tough. behave.
Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League last season was a fluke
Everyone hates Newcastle i wounder why even West ham won more than them and we are awful ⛑️😂
We got beat by best arsenal side in 20 years
Probably agree tbh
Kashoggi killer's karma….
This guy is humongous. Surely TalkSport have a duty of care about his health? 😢
Ill take Pards at united
Youd probably have to finish 9th not to qualify for europe with revamp of competitions.
*champions league
Mouth breather
howe out 😠😠😠
pardew in 🙏
They need a top class coach too take them too nxt level ,they messed up there summer window with bad signings and had there pants pulled dwn with tonali