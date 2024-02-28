Blackburn Rovers 1 Newcastle United 1 (3-4 on penalties) | EXTENDED FA Cup Highlights

The best of the action from our victory over Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Martin Dúbravka made two vital stops in the penalty shoot-out to book our spot in the quarter-final.
When your goal keeper is the man of the match against a mid table championship side, it does say a lot about the performance.
Longstaff is shit
I love Dubravka. Always a big fan of him when he first joined us.
When I was watching on TV last night I saw their last penalty-taker's face before he took it and said "Dubs is going to save this". 😎
My Martin tysm👌💗🌈😘 my boys, EVERY player of ours tysm, let's go!🤗😘💜💥🌈🌄🎵
Andeson showed his bottle and stepped up on his first game back.
https://youtu.be/-mtEFnw8WWA?si=6GlAjd3AG1vUxtxR
12:16 bro was cool with it
Never Doubt Dubs. 💪🏼
What's going in with the editing of the shootout, saying what happens before it happens. Just show us the full shootout, no need to edit it.
Desnecessário mas emocionante.
Newcastle is worse then last year
What a game!:🔥
Schar handball? Didn’t seem to be included.
still wanted the underdog to win
Lascelles was terrible and what was he doing on the lead up to there goal!
I have a question to all Newcastle players. Why have you stopped playing football? The football you are playing is not even gradable to good or bad, it is beyond that. You are not playing football, period! You have decent salaries, you are playing in the premier league, the best league in the world, you are playing for Newcastle , so what more incentive do you need to play football? please answer me that question. I think all of your fans would like to hear your answer?
Why in the world would you put the result right into the title? Do you know why people watch highlights? Because they didn't have the chance to watch the game real-time. AND they were clever enough not to listen to or read any related news. AND they are looking forward to the highlights. NOW COMES YOU telling all the world right in the subtitle that Newcastle United won on penalties! GEEZ!!!!!!!!!!!
keepers game⚡
Absolute awful performance. Only Pope Wilson and Joelinton missing. Can't keep using injuries as an excuse
dubravka gets too much shit for some of the goals but in reality most goals are either schars or botmans faults or bad passes (or bruno/longstaff). Not much a keeper can do in certain situations.
Lovin his form at the moment,Pope is a really good goalie but in times of need Dubravka steps up
You guys have the best extended highlights I'll give you that. I wonder why you haven't uploaded the extended highlights for the arsenal game
Best av seen nufc keeper , a dont think trippier is happy here something not rite at newcastle we hv no shape no end game we hv deflated, i think they fought hsrd but blackburn were better by far 😊
If we keep playing like this only winning the FA Cup will save Eddie, possibly. A fan from Bulgaria.
As for both keepers having great games?? Really I just think it was really bad shooting and most keepers in league one would've had great games against them players.
We need some major changes in the summer get ridd of all that deadwood its been like watching a Steve Bruce team since we got knocked out the champions league.
Сумасшедший матч, хорошая атмосфера ! Поддержка, эмоции и желание играть .+++++
HOWAY THE LADS!!!
VARCASTLE United going trophyless again 💀
We play anything like that in the quarters there'll be no Geordie's booking hotels for the Semi's.
That was comical and wages should be dropped.
Longstaff is terrible and needs sold in the summer, he just isn’t good enough. The amount of times longstaff gave the ball away and was caught flat footed is a joke. Gordon ran his socks off and leads by example dubs won us this game. Lacelles played well but towards the end the stupid mistakes come out and nearly cost us the game. Mental! Also Dan burn isn’t good enough and that is what we do with Miggy, bring him on with 20 mins to go full of energy.
Overall another shite performance
Dubravka may be man of match today but he made far too many trivial mistakes! He was easily beaten one-on-one because he has a habit of falling to the ground too early，frequently stands in the wrong position and left the goal wide opened … can’t deal with corners and the list goes on. He should be replaced next season
Dubravka was insane that match
Really,how is newcastle going to sign top players if they continue to play the way they are at the moment
Im going to say it again but longstaff needs a good kick up the arse man then dropped.keeps hiveing ball away and there in on goal time and time again
Szmodics 79 macth Man Good 💯
First chance Gordon should assist for 100 percent goal
Hats off to you Dubravka. He saved loads of goals, he was on fire
peak FA Cup tie
Incredible performance for Newcastle! Blackburn gave them quite a test.Dubravka was fantastic, how else can you describe his exceptional heroics!!?? Kudos to you Newcastle United.You thoroughly deserved this win.
Newcastle United macth Man Martin Duvralka Anton Gordon Good & Blacburn rovers team good 💯
They always say you need ‘a bit of luck’ but that was ridiculous 😂. Fair play to Blackburn, play like that all season and they’ll be flying.
As for Newcastle, improvement is much needed to scrap anything out of this season. Both keepers had an outstanding game. Cheers Dubraka 🫡
Terrible game against a bottom half Championship team. I don’t understand what’s going wrong. Is it Eddie Howe’s fault? You can’t blame injuries or congested schedule anymore.
Newcastle finally found there level 😂😂 richest club in the world, win the prem and champions league in 2 seasons they said yet struggled to beat blackburn 😂😂
BRo both Goalkeepers was absolutely great in this match BRo Dubravka and Pears wow they make so many many saves BRo but at last only one team can win and that was New Castle United BRo and they are going through in the FA Cup Tie BRo 🤴🏽😉⚽️⚽️🤍🤍🖤🖤🔥🔥👌🏽🤘🏽💯✅
You would think Newcastle were the championship team