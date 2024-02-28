Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24



Watch the key moments between Blackburn Rover v Newcastle United in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:

The FA Cup on Facebook:

The FA Cup on Instagram:

The FA Cup on Tiktok:

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

47 comentarios en “Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

  2. @deezalmonds7680

    As a neutral, Newcastle should've been down to 10 men after Schärs handball. Blackburn were robbed in broad daylight.

  9. @hartshaped

    Jekyl and Hyde performance from Newcastle, they were excellent at creating chances and unlocking the Blackburn defence (who rarely put a foot wrong) but really sub-par when it came to finishing the chances they were creating, concentrating at the back and just overall the central defenders were caught napping a few times by the more alert Blackburn players.
    I suspect Howe will be somewhat encouraged by the chances being created but massively frustrated by the clear lack of concentration in the defending and finishing.

  19. @1mrrovers

    Hopefully rovers can transfer this performance into league for, 2 big games coming up for us, eustace got the team tight at the back hopefully we'll start scoring a few and get clear

  22. @StuNufc

    The job Eddie Howe has done since taking over has been nothing short of sensational a d I'm still one of his biggest supporters but if anyone told me last night it was like watching Steve Bruce era football I would of believed them. Shocking, abysmal and one dimensional. However we are through to the quarter finals and have a home game on saturday and are still somehow in a shout for a European place. This season was always going to be a levelling out season in my opinion. Some tough decisions will need to be made in the summer in regards to players leaving. HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  23. @thecrimsonlip53

    I really hope nearly losing yesterday made the lads realise how much this means to us man ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️

  28. @khylelewis

    I heard that there were empty seats at the end in both ends because people had to park miles away and were kinda forced to leave early for some reason. So many people missed the shoot out 🙁

  32. @davetherave1564

    Lets not cover it up, it wasnt a great double save, it was shocking finishing, much like our entire performance. We were lucky tonight!!

  44. @TheRealCurtisWright

    Hopefully our fans will finally start to realise that although Dubz isn’t in the same level as Pope, he isn’t the reason for our recent defensive struggles.

Los comentarios están cerrados.