Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Fifth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Watch the key moments between Blackburn Rover v Newcastle United in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Pathetic amount of highlightd
As a neutral, Newcastle should've been down to 10 men after Schärs handball. Blackburn were robbed in broad daylight.
ma i sottotitoli come si attivano?
Guimares, the big headed big time Charlie
Dubravka is one of the most underrated GK!!!
Danny Murphy's commentary was the worst thing about this match
If ever Newcastle could master the long ball it would transform the team play
We need to make new signings 😅
Jekyl and Hyde performance from Newcastle, they were excellent at creating chances and unlocking the Blackburn defence (who rarely put a foot wrong) but really sub-par when it came to finishing the chances they were creating, concentrating at the back and just overall the central defenders were caught napping a few times by the more alert Blackburn players.
I suspect Howe will be somewhat encouraged by the chances being created but massively frustrated by the clear lack of concentration in the defending and finishing.
Premier League wages.
None League performances!
So proud to be a blackburn supporter
Pears was on 🔥 this game
Blackburn !!! How are you lot 16th in the league man 🤔
Dubravka better than pope , said it before and say it again 😊
Dubravka is so underrated
No way Southgate leaves behind Anthony Gordon for Euros
Missed out a blatant handball from Newcastle, should have been down to ten men
Huge from Blackburn. Hope things get better, the premier league is a better place with you in it
Hopefully rovers can transfer this performance into league for, 2 big games coming up for us, eustace got the team tight at the back hopefully we'll start scoring a few and get clear
Full match
Dabravka was our MOTM he made several brilliant saves ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
The job Eddie Howe has done since taking over has been nothing short of sensational a d I'm still one of his biggest supporters but if anyone told me last night it was like watching Steve Bruce era football I would of believed them. Shocking, abysmal and one dimensional. However we are through to the quarter finals and have a home game on saturday and are still somehow in a shout for a European place. This season was always going to be a levelling out season in my opinion. Some tough decisions will need to be made in the summer in regards to players leaving. HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
I really hope nearly losing yesterday made the lads realise how much this means to us man ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Newcastle were terrible!!! Blackburn deserved to go through
As a CFC fan, I've always liked both these sides.
That Fabian Schar penalty was cold man 🥶
Dubravska miles better than flop Onana! Only Ten Hag opinionates differently 😂
I heard that there were empty seats at the end in both ends because people had to park miles away and were kinda forced to leave early for some reason. So many people missed the shoot out 🙁
Howe out!
No ambition!
Best game of football ive seen in years, excellent performance from the Rovers 🔵⚪️
بالعربي تعليق
Lets not cover it up, it wasnt a great double save, it was shocking finishing, much like our entire performance. We were lucky tonight!!
Not only did Dubs boss this, but, AG10 growing in front of our eyes. If he becomes a finisher, Goodnight
Blackburn have got to get back to the Premiership a solid club.
What happened to the regular camera angle of EwoodPark?
Dúbravka you fkn legend. Great moment for him.
I rate Dubravka.
Always have.
Respectfully.
What a performance by Dubravka! Literally saved Newcastle!
🧤UP THE DUBS & HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍 Through to the quarter-finals 😊
I tap❤❤❤👏👏🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲🤲🤲💯💯
Wow😮 2 penalties saved, wow that was so great actually 👍🙏🏾💯💯
just show all the penalties 🤦🏾
Hopefully our fans will finally start to realise that although Dubz isn’t in the same level as Pope, he isn’t the reason for our recent defensive struggles.
Blackburn robbed. Terry evertonian
Martin Dubravka what a sensational game!👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
This is why I miss Blackburn Rovers being in the Premier League..what an atmosphere..what a game of football ⚽