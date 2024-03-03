Newcastle United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from our 3-0 win over Wolves at St. James’ Park
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
The two NO'S (BruNO and TiNO)
The two JOE'S (Linton and Willock)
Definite keepers. Never sell these guys
This is what I expect from my lovely NU. The only fan of NU in Nigeria
That Willock header was unlucky. Thank God he is back. We really need runners in the midfield.
Antony Gordon will became a world class footballer, we’ll see☝️
Gordon is player of the season
3 goals from 3 players and 3 points at St James Park! ⚽️⚽️⚽️. Howay the lads!
Over the moon fir liveremento
The Pitch was superb, the ground staff do an epic job.
🖤🤍
That Willock header would've been a beautiful team goal.
Great win, much needed, Bruno world class performance. May I add, I would love to see pedro neto in black a white next season 🔥🔥 UTM
Just shows how much we needed players back. The press is bk. Eddie howes invention that pundits like to use now as never heard of untill now. 😂 Toon toon
The no look pass to Almeron from Bruno every time I watch that puts a smile on my face and a tear in my eye absolute fucking world-class the man is.
Bruno absolute bang on it yesterday what a game he had.. schar… everyone needs a shar.. when trips hangs he's boots up we are well and truly set with tino like loving the kid he's rapid.. gordon needs to be on the plane to the euros it's simple as that.
The Pitch was superb, the ground staff do an epic job.
Amazing Newcastle ❤❤
Newcastle love it ❤
Totally amazed at atmosphere at SJP HWLT ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️🏁
11 minutes do not qualify as 'EXTENDED' highlights. Try 20 minutes or more.
Bruno's no look pass ❤