Newcastle United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from our 3-0 win over Wolves at St. James’ Park!
We can perceive the difference in the squad when Howe has options on the bench
Gordon is so good from a Liverpool fan
Gordon is good on the ball
Nice win 😁
No wonder lampard wanted Gordon so badly at Chelsea
not trippier being injured 🤦
Isak 🔥🔥🔥
Strange game
What an amazing goal by Tino!!!
That run from Tino 🔥
All three goals come on fast breaks started by brilliant passes from Fabian Schär.
Dengan adanya pemain brasil (guimeres) new castle lbh matang
TINOOO puskas Award 2024 🎉🎉🎉
Why's nobody talking about Schar🤯
Gordon is simply a joy to watch. Confident, industrious, intelligent, impeccable!!
They last goal got me food 😊
Gordon Isak Murpy/Barnes
Willock Bruno Anderson
this 3 player is our key to create chances & winning mentatlity.
Isak and Gorden nice❤
Well deserved goal for Tino. Finally, everyone regular has a goal to their name. Gordon is worth every cent. Bruno motm.
That tino goal was filthy
Bruno gumaria en Barcelona❤
Great to see a home win like this again! Good play!
Great win
Gresik City Made Indonesia hadir ,the magpies 👍🏻