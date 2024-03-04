AG10 💫 Every goal scored by Anthony Gordon in 2023/24 so far!



10 for the season so far for our number 10!

Watch all of Anthony Gordon’s goals from the season to date…

20 comentarios en "AG10 💫 Every goal scored by Anthony Gordon in 2023/24 so far!

  5. @shauntaylor6040

    Certainly worth the transfer fee. Everton thought they had ripped us off but its the other way round.

  7. @PengMedia

    I thought he was outstanding when we played Everton before he left them. He was full of tricks and a constant menace, flying in to tackles and berating his team mates. Then squared up to Trips and Schar…..Eddie wanted him from that day

  13. @GlassTecRacing

    From ‘I can’t believe we’ve signed him ffs’

    To: ‘I can’t believe we’ve signed him!! 😍’

  14. @jonfairriephotography3799

    Guys scored against 5 of the "Big 6" so far this season (Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U and City) so not even against easy opposition, hope he stays for a looooong time. Deserves and England call up for the Euros too, easily outplays Rashford and Grealish right now.

  20. @DYL2020

    I watched the U21 Euros at the end of last season and he was absolutely brilliant and I knew he was gonna have a great season, 100% deserves a call up in the summer🔥🔥

