AG10 💫 Every goal scored by Anthony Gordon in 2023/24 so far!

10 for the season so far for our number 10!
Watch all of Anthony Gordon’s goals from the season to date…
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
So what your saying is Gordon to score at sjp is a good bet
He could turn out to be one of our best ever players at this rate
Liverpool ✅️
Man City ✅️
Chelsea ✅️
Man Utd✅️
Arsenal✅️
Best part of this campaign is Anthony Gordon. It would be a crime not to take him to the Euros.
Certainly worth the transfer fee. Everton thought they had ripped us off but its the other way round.
AG10
I thought he was outstanding when we played Everton before he left them. He was full of tricks and a constant menace, flying in to tackles and berating his team mates. Then squared up to Trips and Schar…..Eddie wanted him from that day
Gordon is such a talent and will reach the very top. Southgate BETTER take him to the euros and play him!
The Arsenal goal is the best one so far
Love this lad
Unbelievable talent and works his socks of every game.
Absolutely amazing player, gives 100% every game
From ‘I can’t believe we’ve signed him ffs’
To: ‘I can’t believe we’ve signed him!! 😍’
Guys scored against 5 of the "Big 6" so far this season (Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U and City) so not even against easy opposition, hope he stays for a looooong time. Deserves and England call up for the Euros too, easily outplays Rashford and Grealish right now.
You'd have to pay a helluva lot more than £40million for him now!!
Been doing it from all angles and in any position – a Kama sutra player!
The boy is good
Keep going champ
Zero doubt Player of the Season
100% the best part of this season so far. what a star and a changed man from last year 🖤🤍
I watched the U21 Euros at the end of last season and he was absolutely brilliant and I knew he was gonna have a great season, 100% deserves a call up in the summer🔥🔥