Gary Neville and Roy Keane DEBATE what's next for Manchester United? 🔍

Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Gary Neville debate what’s next for Manchester United after their derby day defeat.
I wont be surprise if mount don't kick a ball till season end
Win the Fa Cup? How are you gonna win that when you can’t beat City 😂😂😂
Neville has list all credibility as a pundit , manager and as a man
Forget champions league football no point at moment would get knocked out in first round so concentrate on finishing as high as possible then get rid of all the dead wood at the club including the manager we're no better than when solkjsiar was manager at this rate its going be a very long while before we can challenge for the top 3 let alone win Premier league will always be a red devil 😈 fan
Top team vs mid table team , what’s the debate about? 😊
Man U are finished because recruitment has failed ,,, simple … too busy making money from the fergie legacy than making new ones
They parked the bus the whole game lol
EtH will fix this.
@3:43 more importantly is that big ETH rockin the Balenciagas
I dont like ManU…but i have to admit that the work Jim Ratcliffe is doing will bear fruit…but it will take 2 years at least to make a real difference.
ManU's problems are so vast right now…from the organisational structure within the club as a business and how the business side of the club works with the football side. This has led to over 10 years of chaotic managerial hires allied to player signings that have had no direction.
If ManU werent as rich as they are…they could have been relegated by now.
The problems are so deep that no new manager/coach could make any real effect on there own.
That is exactly why Ratcliffe has concentrated on getting proven senior people into the club first…so that a strategy can start to be implemented.
Once that is done, then he will turn attention to the manager and the players.
Only Gary can sugarcoat a humiliating defeat in a derby
They both know that 🥚 is going to be sacked in the summer
Mikeas face always tweakin when roy and garry talkin😂
Park the bus Mourinho style
Yes Rashy scorer a decent goal but its never enough in terms of his performance tis season overall, bruno needs rest n we need new Mid n Forwards.
I must have been watching a different game. I thought United were awful. It was men against boys and it was inevitable that City would score and ultimately win the game. Kyle Walker is a quality defender but United's forwards looked petrified each time he came within 5 yards. United still look miles off and we have been saying this for the last 2, 3, 5, 10 years. It's the fact United can't even compete that pains most.
Manchester united are just not good enough anymore, too sad seeing my team gone down the drain 😢😢😢😢
Forget Brunos stats he just doesn't perform on the big days. Hes no threat against top 6 teams..another player not good enough and he's captain
“Attention to detail” yeah park the bus in your own box.
Man u players aren't aren't enough, it's that simple… been saying it for 5 years. Not…good …. enough…. it's that simple
Micah went full CBS for a moment lol
At 1:13, what is Neville on about? They held Liverpool to a 0-0 at Anfield with a strong low block but conceded 3 at the Etihad 🤷♂️
They tried to repeat the Anfield performance but failed even after going a goal up. I’m not sure how Neville can applaud this performance in any aspect.
I feel like everytime micah wants to say something.. he just wanted to laugh 😅😂
to say united played well after copping 3 goals says all about where the club is, more than half the squad including the manager needs to be scrapped
Same thing different day
Who cares….has-been team living in the past
They’re comparing themselves to Aston Villa and and Fulham 😂😂😂
Man Utd has had 8 different managers in the last 10 years. It's NOT the manager.
Red Bottle jobs !
Big Mich just wants to laugh 😂😂😂😂😂
Going no where 😢
Can’t believe there is United fans in the comments thinking they played well 😂
Oh how the mighty have fallen
New board have come in. Need a new manager and a complete squad overhaul. All these pretenders Bruno, Rashford, Shaw, Maguire, Mctominay, Antony etc need to leave and be replaced with actual talented players who fit the philosophy of the new board. Man Utd have been spending money without a vision or plan. Keeping players who should have sold years ago. Signing players when they really didn’t want to, to keep fans happy. Panic bought Antony. It’s what Ragnick said it need open heart surgery the squad does. Forget trying to build for the future, the academy, the ground. A first team that’s actually competitive is needed. It’s not hard at all. Look at Newcastle and their owners. Relegation fighters before the owners and looking at top4 last season. It’s not impossible it’s not hard but will require hard work and sensible people at the top.
Gary do know United are 11 points behind Villa
As if men utd would do Liverpool a favor and beat cheaty
i feel neville and keane are astounded by oil power
No left back, jonny evans at centre back, no striker vs the best team in the world. impossible task. and no with the injuries champions league is not happening.
lol
"They were winning for parts of the game" 😂
What else can they say about United? There is namoore to say as Chaucer would say!
Sums it up….Roy praising them for only losing 3-1……result!
Getting into thr champions league is now the standard? Didn't everyone insult Wenger for a decade because of this?
ETH’s signings have been whack. We play relegation football with a billion pound squad so ofcourse we win the odd games. Against high quality teams and even the lower teams we get slapped up. It’s a coaching thing. Get rid of him
Utd started ok & I was surprised they scored but you just knew city would score , ten hag should be given more time , I know it’s frustrating but the club needs stability , there has been so much he has had to deal with since arriving at the club , Ronaldo, sancho, rashford , greenwood , plus lots of things that we probably don’t know about , we need to keep him & get behind him!!
Man U getting beat by tree goals to one..
He’s playing Jose-style football and it doesn’t work in modern football. His recent sacking highlights this
martinez is a huge huge huge loss