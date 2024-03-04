MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Behind The Scenes



Go behind-the-scenes of Newcastle United’s 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James’ Park.

comentarios en "MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Behind The Scenes

  2. @geordie-drywall

    seein the love between our 2 Brazilian geordies man 🖤🤍💛💚
    Be huge to keep them bith long term 🙏

  5. @colindavid2078

    I love seeing how GREAT the players are with the kids walking out! Awesome!

    EDIT: About the game…. What a difference it is having Willock back! The man is immense! Also, Gordon and Bruno playing awesome as usual, and great to see Martin Dubravka back in form, the man is an awesome keeper when he has the faith!

  6. @colindavid2078

    Long time Newcastle fan of 28 years+ and also a long time Dire straights fan! BUT WOW!!!!…… I cannot believe how "different" Mark Knopfler" looks today!! He is nothing like I would have expected! I wouldn't recognise the man if I passed him in the street! I wish dire straits were still going today, every song they created was awesome! 🥰🥰🖤🖤🤍🤍

  14. @LuloLulo0

    Fantastic game! Really thought we were back to our best in huge parts of this game. The pressing was suffocating Wolves! — sooo many contenders for MOTM!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  16. @sumotherdude

    Bless the mascots, they look freezing 🥶 why do the players have jackets but the little kids don’t? Class result though, HWTL 🖤🤍

  23. @lawrencerichards6249

    Last bit was sheer brilliant to see big Joe attending the game and congratulating the whole staff…

  35. @ollieleeb

    They must have upped the budget for these as they’ve got multiple angles now! Getting that YouTube moneys

  37. @G-Linka.

    Even though Livramento has performed very well this season, I’m still hopeful Trippier isn’t out too long?

  38. @guilhermerossi8399

    Se não tivesse tantos jogadores machucados na temporada, certamente nossa sorte seria diferente.

  39. @stephenstrong8885

    Lovely cuddle for big Joe by Bruno entering the changing room. He is missed but not so much today,

  45. @paulmason3923

    Amazing 🖤 🤍 I can't wait for my first visit at the end of march to sjp we got hospitality for my 50th

  46. @Devon-zd9qn

  47. @Tegan-um5xi

  48. @user-jh9xb1gb2k

    Lovely to see the lads great match yesterday lovely to see a clean sheet what a match it was great game come on the lads ❤❤TOON TOON BLACK AND WHITE ARMY 🖤🤍🖤

