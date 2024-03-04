MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Behind The Scenes

Go behind-the-scenes of Newcastle United’s 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James’ Park.
seein the love between our 2 Brazilian geordies man 🖤🤍💛💚
Be huge to keep them bith long term 🙏
Хорошая играя ❤Ньюкасла❤
Willockinho is B A C K!!!!!
I love seeing how GREAT the players are with the kids walking out! Awesome!
EDIT: About the game…. What a difference it is having Willock back! The man is immense! Also, Gordon and Bruno playing awesome as usual, and great to see Martin Dubravka back in form, the man is an awesome keeper when he has the faith!
Long time Newcastle fan of 28 years+ and also a long time Dire straights fan! BUT WOW!!!!…… I cannot believe how "different" Mark Knopfler" looks today!! He is nothing like I would have expected! I wouldn't recognise the man if I passed him in the street! I wish dire straits were still going today, every song they created was awesome! 🥰🥰🖤🖤🤍🤍
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Seeing Big Joe is always great. He and Sandro are huge losses.
Fabian Schar is the boy btw. Every single goal started with his vision – incredible footballer.
Every time I watch AG I realise a bit more how much ASM wasn't a Howe player
Usual hangers on, insisting they clap hands with every player they can.
Toon Toon Black & White Army…
Massive result for the boys HWTL!!🖤🤍
Fantastic game! Really thought we were back to our best in huge parts of this game. The pressing was suffocating Wolves! — sooo many contenders for MOTM!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Who took the armband when Tripps went off?
Bless the mascots, they look freezing 🥶 why do the players have jackets but the little kids don’t? Class result though, HWTL 🖤🤍
1:08 hope she got his shirt. Took the time to write it in Portuguese. (Or her mam but either way still hope she got it)
Love seeing big joe at the end… Get him signed up pronto.. Great performance by the boys..
Loving the new cameras
Can someone translate what Joelinton said in Portuguese?
Isak is the best player🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷
What a win
UP THE MAGS🏴🏳🏴🏳
Last bit was sheer brilliant to see big Joe attending the game and congratulating the whole staff…
That hug between Bruno and Big Joe.. Proper man love. 🖤🤍
P.s. get Joeys contract sorted ASAP.
Big Jow ❤️
Newcastle contrate zagueiros esses estão ultrapassados
"Joeleenton"
Need to invest in some jackets for the mascots, the bairns looked freezing!
Brilluant game to watch at St James’s brilliant solo run from livremento
Love a good ol' Match Cam video! ⚫️⚪️
What with stupid hand shakes creeping in!? Get that shit stamped out pronto
This is the ‘fighting’ brothers we know and love 🖤🤍
Having Willock back is tremendous, but imagine Willock AND Joelinton sheesh!
They must have upped the budget for these as they’ve got multiple angles now! Getting that YouTube moneys
I absolutely love these video's 😍😍
Even though Livramento has performed very well this season, I’m still hopeful Trippier isn’t out too long?
Se não tivesse tantos jogadores machucados na temporada, certamente nossa sorte seria diferente.
Lovely cuddle for big Joe by Bruno entering the changing room. He is missed but not so much today,
We want this every matches❤
Somebody give Alexander isak the number 9 shirt 👏
Great work lads 👍 Eddie Howe’s Black & White Army! 🖤🤍
Always watch these – excellent, and what a cracking result
Good game yesterday! Played well. great solo goal from tino to wrap up the 3 points. COME ON THE TOON
Amazing 🖤 🤍 I can't wait for my first visit at the end of march to sjp we got hospitality for my 50th
Incredible editing! The transitions and effects add so much depth. A true testament to the creativity behind this production.😛
An emotional odyssey through storytelling mastery; laughter and introspection seamlessly intertwined.✨
Lovely to see the lads great match yesterday lovely to see a clean sheet what a match it was great game come on the lads ❤❤TOON TOON BLACK AND WHITE ARMY 🖤🤍🖤
