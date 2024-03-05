JOELINTON CONTRACT! | GALENO ON RADAR? | NUFC NEWS

🔥 Brace yourselves, Toon Army! 🔥 Join us for the latest edition of the Daily News Show as Paul delves into the pulsating world of Newcastle United. In today’s episode, we’ve got the inside scoop on the Joelinton contract saga – will he stay or will he go? The suspense is real!
But that’s not all, folks! The transfer radar is buzzing with excitement as we explore the potential addition of Porto winger Galeno to our ranks. Will he be the dynamic force our Magpies need?
And hold onto your seats as we unravel the mysteries surrounding Trippier’s injury. How will this impact the team’s performance in the coming fixtures? Paul breaks it down for you.
But wait, there’s more transfer talk! Could the prolific Ivan Toney find himself on the Toon’s wanted list? The rumor mill is churning, and we’ve got the lowdown.
Tooney😂
Amanda seems to get shit done no mucking around
Who do you think Galano would replace?
Yes
Joe, 120k 4 years , Amanda doing the deal, contract talks were held up as Dan turncoat left, Player Newcastle are in talks are with Chiesa, Toney ain't coming, quoted 70 ,million plus, he's going to Arsenal, New Striker will come, under the radar, like Isak,
For a player that looked like he couldn’t trap a bag of sand , Jo Linton as you Paul rightly say his sheer determination has made him one of the best midfielders in the prem league . Hats off also to Eddie who recognised his potential that wobbly joules fake Geordie Man U lover couldn’t see and will never see . Ivan Toney deffo , really think he would fit so well as an out and out striker for us . HWTL 😃👍
30 mil and wilson trade?
would, be very sad if Big joe Leaves
Great up date as per❤ 🖤🤍
Toney bet against us while still being our player, it baffles me why we would ever want him again.
As much as I rate Toney I don’t think he’s the right type of character we need Pass
Great content Paul. Love the Channel. Keep up the good work mate
Toney could be 30m plus wilson, Brentford have to give 30% to Peterborough so they would only get 35m if sold for 50m. If Newcastle wave their 30% from Peterborough they may accept a smaller portion.
Ivan to the toon definitely
Should have signed Paqueta
No player personifies our rebirth more than Joelinton. We love him, he loves the toon, it's a no brainer for me. Perhaps a captain one day.
Tonali and Toney together 🤔 what could possibly go wrong 😂, Toney will be really over priced, you could buy Solanke and 1 more for the price Toney will cost, it's a shame Minteh is not gonna stay next season but the coaches know what they are doing and obviously think he needs another season before coming into the squad.
To be hones I'd rather have Amanda negotiating the deals than Ashworth. She has a real vested interest in Newcastle United whereas it was just another job to Ashworth, which has been proven in the last few weeks.
As far as Toney goes, £30million would buy his right leg.
Paul J7 Reminds me of Ya ya Toure very like him
Its not the players that are involved with contract talks it is the agents that kick up a fuss and hold clubs Ransome
I love big joes story. Should be a great inspiration to particularly younger players to keep going in adversity. I hope the deal gets done
Great talk as usual Paul, always watch your ttr latest news when I get in from work. Beer and ttr 👍🍺
Hopefully big Joe deal is almost sorted to stay, like Galeno, keep Trippier, yes to Ivan Toney for sure ( “bet” he would get on well with Sandro😁)
toney will cost closer to 70 mill we need more then 2 players in the summer so i think he is to expensive
Where was the Mintah News?
hmm not to serious injury means 3-4 weeks hope not tho
why would we loan minteh out again ffs get him involved he looks good enough.
no 9 from girona is the guy for newcastle big strong holds ball well and lethal
Galeno, a 26 year old left winger, a right winger is what we need imo
Joelinton is an absolute machine. Keeping him is imperative
How about Jonathan David for ST? He’s entering the final year of his contract so he might be at a discounted price and he’s a mobile striker that can be devastating on the counter.
Paul Ivan toney is going to arsenal and Brentford will be looking for at least one hundred million for him I ain't far off I believe the toon would get two top class striker s for that price
As far as Galeno go, that’s another LW which we simply don’t need. We have Gordon and Barnes in that position already. With out limited spending capacity, we need to prioritize other positions.
We still have a sell on clause for Toney? I wouldn't mind having him back but 30% of his transfer fee could go a long way toward financing an even better striker.
Great news regarding Joelintons new contract he will be important for us next season
Love him to bits my favourite player ❤
Hate to be that one differing voice, but the lad is ALWAYS injured? What is the point of giving a new contract? Get him sold, and bring in 3 players to flesh out the squad. THAT is the only way to grow, because we are getting strangled by FFP? As for Galeno, we don't need him, that is not our priority.
Great news on big JoeLints 👍 hope you're well Paul
Toney is an absolute no brainer, even at 60m. He can hold the ball up with his back to play, good in the air, quick and a good finisher, Isak would thrive playing alongside him the only down side is we'd have to move Gordon to the right.
Joelinton is a talisman and is badly missed, pay him what he’s worth, was Dan A under valuing him for an ulterior motive?
really hope Minteh doesnt go out on loan again, he seems a very good player and a scorer, we need him
I think we should go for someone younger, Tony's what 28? 29?
Ivan Tony is just the sort of striker we need, someone who could bully opposition defences like Alan Shearer, along with Joelinton we already have that in midfield, he helps protect us from being overrun, and of course we already have that in defence, I think it could add an extra dynamic for Eddie Howes tactics, I think most Premier league teams are frightened of Tony, and the thought of him lining up alongside Newcastle United big names can send a shiver down the spine of the big six managers.
Toney is not the right man for how Howe want to play. He want someone that runs and close down i defence. And runs in offence to make space for the others. So I dont think he will come to Newcastle.
Joelinton has transcended ANY doubts I ever had in the post Hoffenheim transfer nightmare. I'm embarrassed that, at the time, I didn't realise earlier that it was the poor quality management and nothing really to do with the player, being the main reasons for poor form and a lack of output. He should be on parity with Bruno at least! As for the stalled negotiations with Dan Ashworth, just getting an inkling that there could have been a lot more more to this situation than meets the eye……..
Galeno: Whatever, we'll see. He's 26, so now or never. Shades of Dominik Szoboszlai this one I think, only a bit older.
I've never had any recent doubts with Toney's ability, but, there are HUGE question marks about his character. Gambling issues aside, there was the whole video thing where he was slagging off Brentford and a few other suggestions that he's not the team player we need.
Loving the updates Paul, top transfer on bringing in the new co-presenter, Sam. You and the lads will have to step up your game, LOL!!!
Newcastle united would be the best place for joelinton to stay until the end of his career. He is just outstanding midfielder that has been a pleasure to have have at the club. Livamento is definitely ready to play football in the league side. Tripper is more experienced than tino but tin is quicker. He took his goal 🥅 well. Ivan toney is good striker but I can't see him coming to newcastle for he prefers arsenal. I don't think he will want to come and I cannot see Brentford lenting him go for 30 me can you Paul. Well ii have go go now so I will see you later from Jimmy from ashington ashington