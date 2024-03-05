Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
You’re a good lad Eddie. As a Geordie living down south who doesn’t get back as much as I’d like I enjoy your channels keeping us informed of how things are ‘back home’ and in the surrounding area. 👍
Seen a few other videos about us moving most don’t make sense keep us up to date eddy take care
Eddie could they not build where you were standing but with the provisio that Leazes park is kind of dismantled and moved to where SJP stands now ?
As many amazing (and not so amazing) memories I have in SJP, it seems like the arena site is a decent idea looking to the future. It always worried me what would happen during any works on SJP. There'd quite right be literal tears shed for our ground if we were to move but thinking of the future it seems like it needs to be done to get more fans attending and grow the club. It'll be fascinating to see how it all pans out
Aka the scape goat 😂 hope she knows what’s she’s in for HWTL
Hello, I don't support Newcastle, but Everton, I found this video a very interesting subject. Those houses next to ground are lovely. I am interested in following this subject to see what Newcastle decides, with the involvement of the supporters, of course, as they matter the most. I think as a one club city, Newcastle could fill a 70,000 plus stadium easily, also as the club is only going one way….and thats up.
Welcome back Eddie, 🙏
Newcastle would be more than welcome to play at Craven Cottage for a couple of seasons. It is set in a residential area next to a beautiful park which should make the fans feel at home, and the new stand should be finished by the time you need it.
Welcome back, Eddie. You have been sorely missed. I've reluctantly concluded that a new stadium is the optimum solution. With all of the interested parties pulling in the same direction, Leazes Park will surely be the answer.
Welcome back to your TL channel. I agree that there are so many other ‘match day’ vloggers and you have always aimed for a slightly different audience.
Another great video Eddie, many thanks for taking the time to put it together. It looks like there are two ideas in the running then, Lezers park or where the Arena sits by the riverside. I appreciate the land at the later location is owned by a home builder, but could potentially be bought out. Just like we bought the land back for the new Faz Zone.
But I, like many would prefer to have a new stadium as close to where the current one sits. Fully get the green belt argument but as the lady explains the money to look after spaces like Lezers Park is not forthcoming and if the club had a duty of care for the park as well as building the stadium I think it would be great. Where SJP currently sits could also be turned to a public space that benefits everybody.
Looking forward to the video about the Arena space option as well.
The land next to the Arena used to have a lead works on it. The land is contaminated and has to stand empty until the ground / soil has shown an improvement in quality. It could be many years before anyone is allowed to build on it.
Miss you Eddie and glad to see you back! A toon fan from Hong Kong
Good to see you back Eddie.
Excellent videos, Eddie! There is no shortage of YouTube channels dedicated to analysing the weekly football matches for either Newcastle or all teams across the Premier League. However, there are no other channels exploring topics outside of the matches themselves as in-depth and comprehensively as you do! I think this is a niche that you would do well to focus on giving you enjoy it too and brings way more value to the content itself. Thoroughly enjoy your coverage of Newcastle United matters outside of the matches themselves and hope that you keep it up, but more importantly, continue to enjoy creating the content.
Well done Eddie. Glad to see you back talking Toon. Post when you like, but it's always good to hear from you.
So much talk about the arena land, but have the government not just bought it for homes England development? Is this not the same land everyone talks about for a Newcastle stadium? https://www.gov.uk/government/news/homes-england-acquires-quayside-west-as-part-of-wider-newcastle-regeneration
Great to see you back. As always very informative.
City council planning council?
So shes one of the people wasting punlic money on traffic calming zones and cameras to charge the public 12.50 fot going to work in vans.
Funny the decision hasn't been made but all the people needed to get the results the club wants are on board.
Urban green are theworst thing to happen to Heaton park and Jesmond dene for 50 yeaes.
Theyre systematically destroying the community of tge park!
Come over to Heaton, interview the park users.
Its a new stadium, its the only sensible solution and it will be a chance to propell the club, im thinking a stadium with training facility next door like City. And i bet itll be where the arena currently is
But what part of Saudi Arabia?
Excellent overview as always Eddy. If we are to build a new stadium it's a shame were not able to build in Leazes park and move that parkland to the existing StJames' park site. That way we'd maintain our 'cathedral on the hill' and could possibly use the parkland for city events.
Good to see you back but I hope SJP remains where it is! The atmosphere of many new stadiums is not the same & its parts of Newcastle/NUFC history and culture
Welcome back Eddy 👍
I am looking forward to the new arena. Regardless of the future plans are, I am sure the owners know what they want to do.
I visited in October 2022. I will revisit Newcastle again when the construction is completed.
good video Eddie.