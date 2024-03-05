Wembley of the North Being Built HERE!? New St. James’ Park Site EXPLORED

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
People keep commenting “the land has been sold to housing” 🤣 as said in the video, so was the strawberry place land, nothing stopping Saudi money buying it. Just a discussion over a potential site earmarked by the owners.👊🏻
Should be big enough so the glory hunters can get a ticket
Talking shite.
Get it build and I wouldn't worry about the atmosphere just look at atletico Madrid ore beyern i want the best stadion the best players and I don't care if the players are born at st.james park if they aren't good enough it's out
We need another stadium as we cannot re build the present Saint James Park, BUT and there is always a but…. Let’s make sure that stadium has a good no a great volume inside. Some of the stadiums around the world are the best money can buy but there just no atmosphere. A lot to do with the fans but a lot to do with the stadium design and the lack of the NOISE, Saint James Park can be frightening to the away side when the Geordies are in full vocal and adds to the support of the team. Yes lets move but then lets not loose our fans efforts to support the team just through their vocal input…..
Seen my first game at sjp in 1968 but time for to move forward abd this looks a great spot,it will be sad to leave but it seems the best option and if they get the stadium built right,like spurs did the atmosphere could even be better,i personally like some of the german stadiums where the front rows are at crossbar height so fans views arnt restricted….htl 🏁🏁🏁
I’ve been going to SJP since the late 40s and would love to see that, if I’m still alive. 😂😂
Spurs didn't move they developed
This would be my preferred location, imagine coming over the Redheugh Bridge on a winter night and seeing the place lit up. SJP isnt big enough and I dont want the club to start messing about with our architecture around Leazes Terrace.
A new stadium could be built with better acoustics and an end reserved for the more vocal and singing supporters so the atmosphere shouldn't be lost. No matter how loud our support is at SJP, it never seems to transfer to the television broadcasts and always sounds muffled compared to other grounds, something a new stadium could improve.
Watching you guys get soaked last week , build a new stadium with cover then everyone would agree 😅. However i dont like sitting in nose bleed seats
Looks like a great spot to me.
Build it and they will come, I have same view as others, new stadium means chance of a season ticket
To get us to where we want to be then we must have more revenue coming in and a new 80000 seater stadium that can host all major events will put our finances on hyper boost. Go for it 100%. I have no doubt that the new owners will honor the history of St James at the new build because they have been commendable in everything they have accomplished so far.🏳️ 🖤🏴🤍 🖤🏳️🖤🤍🏴
Look what Darren Eales did at Atlanta in the States. He was part of the team that made the decisions for their new stadium so imagine what he can do here with the Saudi money?! Their stadium is amazing.
That land used to have a lead works on it. The land is contaminated and has to stand empty until the soil has shown an improvement in quality. It could be years before anyone is allowed to build on it.
The Telewest went to a few raves in there. If you build it, they will come!!! – Field of dreams
Its definitely time to move on a build a new super stadium. Its still a great location. They could make the facade and top of the stadium look like st james fully extended if they wanted too. Love st james but its time now. Too many people clinging on to past memories. This is the only way we recognise our true potential imo. Great video matty
The advantage about building somewhere else (close) is that we can continue to use SJP in the mean time so no disruption for 2-3 years. It would be nice if they kept SJP – women’s team, or other arena, heritage games . . .too many can’t get a ticket at the moment so it would be a shame to leave, but let’s make something new and future proof.
Keep St James for the Newcastle Women and build a super stadium with a retractable pitch and roof like Real Madrid and it can host concerts/NFL etc etc, build a futuristic high end 80,000 seater stadium to build the revenue up!
SJP is special, but maybe it is time to move on.
Super stadium on the banks in the tyne has go a very special ring to it 👌🏻💪
New stadium for me but MUST BE IN NEWCASTLE
Why cant they look into lowering the pitch at St James'. I recall reading they did that the Nou Camp.
If they want to build a big stadium, the old boat docks is longer and wider than the ultilta arena land. It would also help revamp wallsend as its dying to death. Theres a couple of buildings with buisnesses in they would need to relocate.
If we want to move forward and compete a new stadium is the way forward especially with FFP.
Also having the training ground beside the stadium etc similar to Man City would be fantastic.
100% agree with everything you’ve said. Let’s get this done!
Spot on. FFP makes the move to New St James' Park a necessity! And if we want to keep up with the larger clubs, we have to expand. It's that simple. Stay at the current site and get left behind for more decades without a hope of winning the top rewards. The stadium we currently have was good enough to win the title back in the 90s under Keegan, and we almost bloody did, but it's not enough now, we need way more revenue to be coming in.
Must have 80,000 stadium with a retractable roof ! Then the sky’s the limit , the American know how to do a stadium ! The Geordie Fans will make any stadium magnificent! Can you just imagine 80,000 fans and wor flags ???
The Arena site would be an excellent location on the banks of the River Tyne .Its already industrialised ..so not much environmental impact .There's previously been talk years ago about taking the Metro line up the old Newcastle railway up to Wylam again.That would be amazing ! Ganin alang the Scotchy Road Basically Newcastle and surroundings are built from mouth of the River Tyne 25 miles up River.
Yeah great memories at St James but if we want to swim with the big fish we need the bigger Stadium and only way is new location, can see the headlines now, 100,000 Geordies celebrate winning the 2032/33 Premier and all jump in the River Tyne 😂😂😂
Sick of not being able to get a ticket to be fair
If the council had any sense they would allow them to build a stadium in leazes park and a training facility on the town moor
You’ve got more chance of opening a stall to sell you’re hats there ,thanNUFC building a stadium on that site
Get it built! Let’s make some new memories. It’s time, I know the decision will be split but for the future of our club we have to.
The metro centre is on its last legs. Close that place down and build there. The only negative is it’s technically not Newcastle
I’m so torn. St James park iconic but so compromised. . Yet a brand new set up with 80000 would be epic