🔥 Get ready, Toon Army! 🏰⚽ Join us on the latest episode of the NUFC Transfer Show & Latest News as we dive into the exciting world of Newcastle United’s potential summer targets. With a nine-day break giving us the perfect opportunity to analyze and speculate, we’re bringing you the inside scoop on the players who could be donning the black and white stripes next season!
🌟 From promising young talents to experienced stars, we’ll be dissecting the transfer rumours and discussing how these additions could strengthen the Magpies’ squad. Don’t miss out on the insights, opinions, and heated debates as we break down the potential impact of these players on Newcastle’s upcoming campaign.
📰 But that’s not all! We’ve got your back with all the latest news straight from the heart of the club. Whether it’s managerial updates, injury reports, or any other breaking stories, we’ve got you covered. Stay in the loop and be the first to know what’s happening behind the scenes at St James’ Park.
👀 Tune in, subscribe, and join the Toon Talk! Let’s discuss, debate, and dream about the future of Newcastle United. Who do you want to see in the black and white stripes next season? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let’s make this transfer window a memorable one for the Toon Army! ⚫⚪
Joelinton will miss chunks of games throughout a season due to how he plays. Willock, Bruno and Tonali is our best midfield in terms of technical ability.
Yes for TTR Friday return! I remember watching the Halloween special live and it was hilarious. Definitely gave me some welcomed comic relief from my break up and divorce at the time. You should also seek out when Billy did T-Rex or Bollex as when he said Fukuisous, you literally spat your Pepsi out everywhere! I'm surprised it never gets repeated, that whole quiz! I think I saved it, I'll have a look.
Ramsay makes no sense we have willlock who offers everything ramsay offers we need a 6 more than anything
I want eze at the nufc in the summer hes a great player i know not mentioned but just thought about saying
playing devils advocate here ..
but what's maxi' numbers like nowadays owa there and is he staying fit ?
Why the hell would we spend a fortune on a wide midfielder who is a clone of joe willock.we need a super creative central midfielder like wirtz or Brant and a DM if we get another mid
I would prefer Ramsay to McTominay.
Gordon isak neto needs to happen
Big Joe wants to stay, we want him to stay, just get the deal done.
I think the club is steering clear of free transfers as the salaries will potentially affect the squad salary structure.
We need another striker
Mintehbkeep him with squad letveh develop him
Sam is absolutely class. Great addition to the team 👍🏻
Great shows lads and the lass
I do like Ramsey, but he plays in Willocks position and isn’t as good as him in my opinion. I’d have Konsa as our new rcb though 😂
Great show guys great result Saturday wasn't optimistic when i saw the team cant believe the wolves fans saying we got lucky goals
On the striker front i’d like us to go in for Sesko or Joao Pedro again. Need a younger striker happy to rotate
Get Minteh back for pre season, and send him back to Feynoord if he’s not ready for another season. Almiron will be sold in the summer either way, and i can see us getting a RW
Sell Longstaff one he's an academy player and he's Been awful this Season i mean awful. we have been playing with 11 but with Longstaff in Team it might aswel be 10 as he goes missing and is Stealing a Living SERIOUSLY
Fab show again.. my 6 year old daughter walked in asking 101 questions about Sam… unfortunately i had to turn it off before a suprise paul one liner popped out.
Late – dropped a ❤😊