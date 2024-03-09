INTERVIEW | Alexander Isak 🤝 Joe Willock

Alexander Isak and Joe Willock reflect on Newcastle United’s recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and look forward to the Premier League run-in, starting with Chelsea on Monday night.
Saw isak in Greggs at byker wearing a Sunderland shirt.
These two are absolutely class !!!!
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
Love this man
The assist from Willockinho for Isak against Spurs last season – dynamic duo. 🫶🏽
My favourite player isak on his day he’s exceptional . 💪
Willock chose come to Newcastle coz he want more game time.. whos know, takeover coming 💪😁
he make right choise
Go on the lads so glad they are back onwards and upwards HWTL
Willock sounds like he's hit a blunt just before this interview.
Two legends
You can screen grab an image of Harvey Barnes celebrating his goal against Villa with the Castore wings perfectly behind him, making it look like he has angels wings.
Twins!
Class Lads =)
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Isak will emulate the likes of eto and Henry definitely. His athleticism and fitness are unique a lot to come.
🔥 2, *Class acts 🔥
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
Both good lads and incredible players.
More content like this !!
We cannot sell these two at any cost no Matter what
Tow class players in a team of CLASS players !!!!!!!
Iconic duo for years to come.
Did they put their mics inside a crisp packet or what?
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Cheeky b@stard. He doesn't look older than that! Sheer disrespect
9:20 Bromance. Much love from Arsenal.
HWTL🖤🤍🖤🤍
Sehat selalu ya kawan 😊 salam sepak bola ❤
Howay the lads! What a manager Eddie is
Only 46 but he looks older? 🤔