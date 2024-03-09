INTERVIEW | Alexander Isak 🤝 Joe Willock





Alexander Isak and Joe Willock reflect on Newcastle United’s recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and look forward to the Premier League run-in, starting with Chelsea on Monday night.

