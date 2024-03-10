Newcastle United Can STILL Make This Season Special

Alex in the studio hosts Norman for their monthly Patreon exclusive podcast discussing what is going on at Newcastle United on the pitch. In this episode they touch on:
– Has Eddie found ‘the solution’ and is this why everyone is happy again after just one win?
– If a return to Howe’s NUFC 2022 was the answer all along – why did it take so long for NUFC to make those changes?
– The rest of the season – can we push for fifth?
Please join us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/tfpodcast
This podcast is brought to you by Aspers Casino Newcastle – home of the £4 matchday pint for all NUFC home games and televised away games.
Midday to midnight. Be gamble aware and drink aware. Visit
#BlueWireVideo
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
lads more than ever .we need to take 1 game at a time by winning simples before talking about 5th ..but villa do have arsenal ,man city , Liverpool in there last 8 games ??? we will find out tomorrow night at Chelsea were our record is awful if we have hope ??
Alex – your “hypercritical question”. I think the answer is about stages of adverse change in the Toon squad. Which is an overly verbose way of saying injuries I suppose. We just don’t have the depth both in terms of that extra bit of ‘top six’ quality player and also I terms of the ability to rotate players in terms of avoiding fatigue. Football can be nuanced and it can be simple. I’d cry Occam Razor and go with lack of players.
Wolves had lost their better players s up front of course. But I won’t listen to anyone who cries injuries in a game against us. The other thing, of course, is that we upset the wolves expectation of how we play. What’s good now is that Chelsea will not know how what they’re going to face on Monday.
Time for Barnes to score already.
McGinn should have been booked at least three times when we played them. Spuds win looks good but it was an odd one. Villa looked fatigued. Anyway, fuck both of them. My two most loathed teams.
Quick question/opinion. How many of our squad is top six quality?
Is 5th place possible, not this season. Maybe next season if a good right winger is bought and consistency is found.
Love the State of Play 🙌🏻
Villa will drop like a stone. 3 game ban now for McGinn – misses West Ham away, wolves H then City away. Need a stretch to think that’s likely 6 points dropped. So 5th is absolutely possible
Love the optimism and it's certainly there for us, but we're one Alexander Isak injury away from the wheels coming off I fear
conference league at best
Norman is a class bloke
No, but 6th is.
No chance we get 5th.
If we get European football it will be Conference League at best
It's possible, but we have to pick up points. We can't afford to drop points. Keep it together and go for it 🖤🤍