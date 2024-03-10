TOON IN TRAINING | Fine tuning ahead of Chelsea



Go behind-the-scenes at Darsley Park as Newcastle United players train ahead of the Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

31 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Fine tuning ahead of Chelsea

  10. @nileshchainpuria6383

    Love how much screen time Tonali gets, he's gonna be a monster next season. C'mon ya lads!! 💪🖤🤍

  14. @YourNlightmare10

    We are all behind you lads! Let’s get the win!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  22. @Nufc_lover

    Its going to be a hard match on monday hut all ivwill say is if they keep trying we will hava a chance i love the toon what a manager Eddie is he has changed newcastle to be at there best even if we've got many injuries come on the lads xx🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍⚽️⚽️⚽️

Los comentarios están cerrados.