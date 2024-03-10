TOON IN TRAINING | Fine tuning ahead of Chelsea

Go behind-the-scenes at Darsley Park as Newcastle United players train ahead of the Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
So good to see something like a normal sized squad training
Tonali can't wait to see him play chomping at the bit cmon the TOON
Toontastic training lads! 🖤🤍
Are the cut-off tracksuit bottoms available for sale?
Up the premier league we go 🙏🏻
goodplay
Hopefully we can get a result on Monday night 🖤🤍
Looks like an interesting and varied session with plenty going on . . . everyone working hard.
Miggy & Bruno… 👀
Love how much screen time Tonali gets, he's gonna be a monster next season. C'mon ya lads!! 💪🖤🤍
Bruno looked a bit fed up doing the hurdles.
Chelsea are like a pair of diamond encrusted undies with a skid mark.
Can't wait to see Sandro back in act8
We are all behind you lads! Let’s get the win!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Hwtl 1 nil to the toon isak to score
Longstaff smashing left foot screamers into the top corner, then turns into Marlon Harewood on a match day..
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
Anderson👍
give him play 1st eleven Eddie!!!!
Willockinho looks sharp 👌🏾
Its going to be a hard match on monday hut all ivwill say is if they keep trying we will hava a chance i love the toon what a manager Eddie is he has changed newcastle to be at there best even if we've got many injuries come on the lads xx🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍⚽️⚽️⚽️
Don't you mean fine tooning
Howay The Ladss
From Indonesian toon army🖤🤍
Already 3 bots
Up the mags
