Who’s REPLACING Dan Ashworth At Newcastle United?! Chelsea Preview



Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –

Follow us –

Instagram –

Twitter –

TikTok –

#nufc #newcastle

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

11 comentarios en “Who’s REPLACING Dan Ashworth At Newcastle United?! Chelsea Preview

  1. @owlhouse53

    ManU can give us £20M and Diggy Dan is all theirs. Our owners can afford to pay Ashworth to garden forever AND get a new DOF in. It doesn’t effect FFP 🖤🤍🌿

  4. @Looney-toon

    15 million, we need to start hiring more backroom staff and then flog them all for a big pile of cash to our rivals, this could be a new revenue stream 🤔

  7. @broweler77

    Did Bruce really advise the toon to appoint howe as his replacement !! I don't think Bruce is that bright 😂

  9. @christaylor3101

    Can’t believe everyone is saying Dan Ashworth is already at Man Utd. If you watch all the previous interviews about Ashworth, DNA etc they plan for promoting within. Not surprised we’ve moved a few people around but we need a proper director of sport and the owners will go for the elite

Los comentarios están cerrados.