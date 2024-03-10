Who’s REPLACING Dan Ashworth At Newcastle United?! Chelsea Preview

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
ManU can give us £20M and Diggy Dan is all theirs. Our owners can afford to pay Ashworth to garden forever AND get a new DOF in. It doesn’t effect FFP 🖤🤍🌿
maybe Eddie has a uncle that can come in…
Personally I think Eddie he has changed it a bit due to the press and injuries.
15 million, we need to start hiring more backroom staff and then flog them all for a big pile of cash to our rivals, this could be a new revenue stream 🤔
I think we'll beat Chelsea 2-1 👍
Did Bruce really advise the toon to appoint howe as his replacement !! I don't think Bruce is that bright 😂
nixon has all qualifications to be DOF but think he will stat head scout great video mate
Can’t believe everyone is saying Dan Ashworth is already at Man Utd. If you watch all the previous interviews about Ashworth, DNA etc they plan for promoting within. Not surprised we’ve moved a few people around but we need a proper director of sport and the owners will go for the elite
Jobs for mates/relatives…… i don't like that.
Hmmm