



🚨 Toon Army, get ready for the ultimate matchday experience! 🏰⚽ Join us LIVE on the Toon Review as Paul and Billy guide you through all the action from Stamford Bridge in a nail-biting clash – it’s Chelsea v Newcastle United: Matchday Live! 🔥

🔍 We’ve got you covered with comprehensive match build-up, starting with the latest team news that could shape the outcome of this Premier League battle. Who’s in the starting lineup? Any surprise inclusions or tactical changes? We’ll break it all down for you, ensuring you’re well-versed before the whistle blows.

🎙️ Once the stage is set, stick with us for play-by-play commentary that’ll make you feel like you’re right there in the thick of the action. From crucial tackles to goal-scoring opportunities, Paul and Billy will bring the excitement straight to your screen, providing insightful analysis and capturing the electric atmosphere of Stamford Bridge.

🗣️ Join the live chat and share your thoughts, reactions, and predictions throughout the match! It’s more than just commentary – it’s a fan-driven experience where your passion for Newcastle United takes centre stage.

⚽ Don’t miss out on the drama! Hit that subscribe button, set your reminders, and tune in for Chelsea v Newcastle United: Matchday Live on the Toon Review. Let’s unite as the Toon Army and cheer our Magpies to victory! ⚫⚪

#NUFC #ChelseaVsNewcastle #MatchdayLive #ToonReview #PremierLeague #FootballLive

