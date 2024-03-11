🏰⚽ Toon Army, brace yourselves for the ultimate pre-match analysis! 🔄 Join us on the Toon Review as we gear up for an exhilarating clash at Stamford Bridge – it’s Chelsea v Newcastle United: The Preview! 🔥
👊 After a stellar performance against Wolves, Newcastle is set to bring the same intensity to face the Blues in the Premier League. We’ve got all the pre-game insights you need – from the latest injury updates to potential lineups, tactical breakdowns, and, of course, our score predictions. Get ready for a deep dive into the strategies and key players that could shape the outcome of this thrilling encounter.
🤕 Stay in the know with the latest on injuries – who’s fit and ready to go, and who might be watching from the sidelines? 🤔 We’ll break it down for you. Explore the possible lineups and formations that could give the Magpies the edge, and dissect the tactics that might unfold on the hallowed grounds of Stamford Bridge.
⚽ Share your predictions with us! It’s not just about our thoughts – we want to hear from the passionate Toon Army. Drop your score predictions in the comments and join the pre-match buzz.
📢 Don’t miss out on the excitement! Hit that subscribe button, set your reminders, and join the Toon Review as we build up to the Chelsea v Newcastle United showdown. Let’s make our voices heard and rally behind the black and white! ⚫⚪
I'm gonna p!55 on the chips lads…2 – 2.
You don’t think Barnes has done enough to be in the side, yet Burn, Miggy and Longstaff get defended week in week out!
It’s a new manager we need to look for, never mind a new DOF.
Hoping for a great result! But not to be over confident!
They arrive at Chelsea, with a solid weeks training, with most of the injured players back, all apart from Anderson have had good minutes in their legs, a 3 nil win over Wolves. We should be fresher than most of those around us, as Villa discoverd playing Thursday against Ajax a game to far against Spurs devoid of European football and one game a week, an advantage we had last season. Chelsea appear to be in disarray, again the future of their manager and most of the squad in doubt. This is very winnable fixture, plus games against team around us, the season starts now.
All about beating Chelsea then we’re 12 points behind Villa with the same number of games played.
McGinn red means he’s missing West Ham A, Wolves H and City A. Likely 6 points dropped leaving us 6 points behind (based on us winning the next 3 🙏🏼 as well after Chelsea) with 7 games remaining.
5th is absolutely still on
Liverpool had two drop offs in eight years, one during covid and one last season when they started the rebuild.
If Leeds B team can go to Chelsea (albeit tired after the cup final) and you wouldn’t know who the EPL team was… that should give us some encouragement.
Brentford with massive injuries went to the Emirates and gave Arsenal a game. I want to forget about our performance there but why did we allow Arsenal to suffocate us to the extreme? I hope to see much better performances at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. I’m confident we will show bravery in how we play tomorrow, I don’t want to see what happened in that energy drink game.
Load of wondering
2-1 to the Toon!
1-2 tomorrow hwtl
Idsk3 gotdon1
Many congrats to Bruno and his family
3+4
Hi everyone
Well done! Howay the lasses!
Who was the little dig aimed at? Great show as always guys.
Thanks
The inconsistently of refs not booking people for diving is a joke!
Just getting in. Sat down,slippers on cracked a beer sparked one up and hit play on TheToonReview
. Champion man 🫡
I hope we fight for the fa cup against city even if we get knocked out of the competition I would love to go out with bang
Alex why did Botman and Almiron have little arms on them?
hi guys