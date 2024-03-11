KELLY WANTS TO JOIN NUFC | BATTLE FOR NETO? | NUFC NEWS





🔥 Welcome to The Toon Review! ⚫⚪

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride through the latest Newcastle United updates with Paul! In this episode, we dive into the exciting world of NUFC news, where the Magpies are making headlines once again.

👀 Kelly’s Desire to Join NUFC: Explore the potential transfer saga involving Lloyd Kelly as he expresses his eagerness to join the ranks of Newcastle United. Will this talented player make a move to St James’ Park? Join us as we break down the latest developments.

🤔 Battle for Neto?: Brace yourselves as we delve into the transfer market battles! Newcastle is gearing up for a fierce competition to secure the services of Pedro Neto. Who else is in the race, and can NUFC emerge victorious in this battle for the star player? Find out the inside scoop in this episode!

🔍 Dan Ashworth Replacement Hunt: The search for a suitable replacement for Dan Ashworth is on! Uncover the potential candidates and speculate on who might step into this crucial role for Newcastle United.

🌟 Bruno and Botman in Demand: The Toon Review spills the beans on the high demand for Bruno and Botman. What’s the latest buzz surrounding these players, and how could their potential moves impact the Magpies’ squad? Tune in for the insights!

📈 Join Paul and stay ahead of the game with exclusive NUFC updates, transfer rumours, and all the breaking news surrounding your favourite football club. Don’t miss out on the excitement – hit that subscribe button, turn on notifications, and be the first to know what’s happening at St James’ Park!

👊 It’s time to be a true Magpies insider – join The Toon Review now! ⚽📰

#NUFC #TheToonReview #FootballNews #TransferTalk

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:

Follow us on our social media pages:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Podcast:

Spotify:

iTunes:

If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.