Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from our 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  4. @JFDA5458

    The first Chelsea goal could have been avoided if the NUFC defender had made a firmer, more decisive clearance. Poor defending to effectively pass the ball into the path of an attacking player.

  7. @lewjk

    Hate how Eddie is not getting any slander, hes part of the reason we are hampered by injuries, his style of play is too much for the players and he never has a plan B, starting to feel hes taken us as far as he can now. No one is bigger than the club and no one is beyond criticism, including him… players either dont want to run for him or cant anymore, either is down to him

  10. @DanB-

    Same old same old, so boring now! Longstaff and Almiron should be in the Championship at best! Burn doing Burn things, Dubravka as per usual cant make a save unless its straight at him! and Botman forgot how to defend these days? We are getting worse and we keep playing the same formation, MAKE SOME CHANGES GUYS 2 up front, 3 CB's Tino and Hall wingbacks, anchor man(that does not move from inbetween def/midfield) plenty of choices for formations with the players we have yet nope lets go again with the same!
    Harvey Barnes should donate his wages this year to charity to! what a joke of a signing Ashworth finds those injury prone players well!

  14. @lepszezyciezNimi

    Dubravka, Botman, I can't watch them play anymore, I hope I won't see them in the first team again, and that if they continue to play like this, you will sell them in the summer…

  33. @deecosta9961

    Shameless bias page. You show replays of New Castle goals, but don't do same for Chelseas'. You lost, take the L

Los comentarios están cerrados.