Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from our 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle are back to relegation battle.
What a stunner fdom Murphy
All four goals were bangs…beautiful absolutely beautiful
The first Chelsea goal could have been avoided if the NUFC defender had made a firmer, more decisive clearance. Poor defending to effectively pass the ball into the path of an attacking player.
Mudryk & Palmer is a future for Chelsea. Cucurella need out of club
Longstaff has to go in the summer
Hate how Eddie is not getting any slander, hes part of the reason we are hampered by injuries, his style of play is too much for the players and he never has a plan B, starting to feel hes taken us as far as he can now. No one is bigger than the club and no one is beyond criticism, including him… players either dont want to run for him or cant anymore, either is down to him
Botman and Schar letting the team down again 🙄
Couldn't understand Murphy starting on the bench 🤯
Same old same old, so boring now! Longstaff and Almiron should be in the Championship at best! Burn doing Burn things, Dubravka as per usual cant make a save unless its straight at him! and Botman forgot how to defend these days? We are getting worse and we keep playing the same formation, MAKE SOME CHANGES GUYS 2 up front, 3 CB's Tino and Hall wingbacks, anchor man(that does not move from inbetween def/midfield) plenty of choices for formations with the players we have yet nope lets go again with the same!
Harvey Barnes should donate his wages this year to charity to! what a joke of a signing Ashworth finds those injury prone players well!
Cucurela disasi out
Look as far my concern Eddie gone lost his job by end of this summer.
Few amazing goals…
Dubravka, Botman, I can't watch them play anymore, I hope I won't see them in the first team again, and that if they continue to play like this, you will sell them in the summer…
A well deserved victory from Chelsea
Newcastle goals are being repeated and not Chelsea'.
So biased
I love to see tactics with Wolves in last game.
i just love seeing Newcastle fail…..
What a win 😅
Lol, so petty
No replay on any of Chelsea 3 goals
This one hurt 😂
That's actually a crazy goal by Mudryk
Isak is scoring in almost every game
Chalobah is just so bad , how can he play in premier league? Fuckin amatuer
Isak’s finish is absolute class
I'm a big fan of both Isack and Palmer. Would love to have either of them with us at Manu.
But what was Malo Gusto doing?!
Disasi too.
Chelsea defence is in shambles since tuchel left
Приємно та радісно за Михайла 😅😅😅
We are shit and howe has ruined this season playing his favoruites
Y'all are as petty as petty can be for not showing replays of Chelsea goals, small club mentality
Mudryk The Flash 🇺🇦
Mudryk has just silenced the sofa critics 😮💨
Shameless bias page. You show replays of New Castle goals, but don't do same for Chelseas'. You lost, take the L
You don’t deserve Isak in your team
No replays for chelsea goals 😂😂😂 i feel your pain
Cholobah is not good to be in Chelsea
Why don't you replay Chelsea goals