Newcastle Fan DECLARES Howe's TIME IS UP At Newcastle & ARGUES Players DON'T Want To Play for Him! 😬

Is Eddie Howe the RIGHT manager for Newcastle United? talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan have their say!
i really don't know what more these fans want. They did remarkably well last season and defied all the odds for them to qualify for the UCL. They out played some of the big teams and spent a lot of money on transfers and now they want Howe gone because of where they are now in the league? They have to remember that other teams in the league have either recruited better than NUFC with less money spent and most of the clubs like Aston Villa, Wolves and WHU are all challenging for that European spot so it's no walk in the park cos even Utd and Chelsea have struggled badly against teams from the mid table
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
Our firm's director has a box at SJP and us lads mosey down there on gameday whenever poss. It's been wonderful to soak up the atmosphere ever since Howe came in and the catering is absolutely top notch. But recently the locals seem subdued and the soccer is drab. I'm thinking of switching to a new club. If anyone has any tips? Cheers guys.
Bye Steady Eddie formerly known as Eddie spaghetti
howe out
Eddie Howe's black and white army
Nearly 60,Eddie is in the top 3 managers in my time,supporting Newcastle.Give him the players,and he will do well.pleased social media wasnt around when Bobby,and Keegan were here,as they’d be getting pelters as well,off our so called “fan’s”
Ask a fan after the game, and of course, they'll say something heated and ridiculous like this. Eddie clearly has the trust of the players, but it seems the intensity he had them playing has waned due to injuries + Tonali (-60mil) and clearly a mentality fatigue.
It’s not Eddie it’s the players and injuries, we’ve still got too many fizzy pop players. FFP are holding us back . Exactly what it’s designed for . Ridiculous and shameful sacking Eddie.HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍
I think howe will go at the end of the season
Just over a year ago he was a saviour, perhaps they want Steve Bruce back. They should remember that they’ve made progress. What Newcastle are hitting is the same as Brighton Premiership game at weekend and an European game mid week.
Potter got significantly more stick than pochettino despite being basically in the same spot. I suppose now with poch its just maybe chelsea are bad so he gets less blame now but potter got absolutely slated.
Newcastle owners thought they could buy league like city but not worked out
Eddie Howe deserves at least till next season to see how he bounces back , the team will probably finish in between 10th to 12th, but I think money this year was spent badly in some players who are not good enough to take the club forward. I’d say judge him in the first quarter of next season
Remember when Howe said they were ahead of the development last season?
Back to normal this season I guess.
Eddie time is limited, he constantly plays Longstaff for 90mins when he is as usefull as a chocolate fireguard, and then subs off players who are making an impact, he waits until 69mins before making a sub, his in game management is terrible, he cant even pick the strongest 11 available, Tino only gets started when Tripps or Burn are out and he was been one of our best players this season. PIF want a return on their investment, yes we over achieved last season but 10th is not good enough!
When the takeover happened and he was appointed, the same pundits on talk sport were saying it would take Newcastle years to make it into the top four and seriously challenge. Howe got them into the champions league and a cup final in his first full season….
Numbers ** not numbaaaaaass
Mid table squad at best. Howe isn't good enough!
The only way Howe will keep his job is if we win the fa cup which obviously won’t happen. The rate we’re going this season we’ll end up finished 17th. We aren’t in the championship league anymore we don’t have injuries anymore it’s difficult to defend them now. These owners won’t be happy wit that.