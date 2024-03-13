Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights





Extended highlights from our 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.