Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Extended highlights from our 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

    I'm sick of watching Newcastle again. It was a nice 18 months, but Eddie and the boys have lost their way. 2+ years into new ownership and the squad still has 10+ players that aren't good enough

    Chelseas third goal was unacceptable. Except for Kraft, everyone was just standing around waiting for it to happen. Feel bad for Dubravka.

    Sie ist vielleicht einfach die bescheidenste und herzerwärmendste Person, die es gibt💓💓💓💓😮😮

    Sie strahlt einen eleganten Charme aus und trägt sich mit der Anmut und dem Stolz einer wahren Königin.🥰❤❤

    subscribed in advance hoping mourinho takes over in summer.Please Saudis hire him to break more records in Premier League,with that squad and mourinhos coaching this will be an Elite Team.

    Зрелищный матч, конечно, но команды в обороне такое себе были.

    This season underlines our need for a proper midfielder to compete with joelinton, bruno and tonali next season. Willock is ok. Longstaff hasn't been at his best and needs to improve. How are we consistently losing players to injuries, wilson, gordon, barnes, botman looked well off the pace as well. We're not playing 2/3 games a week anymore.

