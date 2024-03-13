Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from our 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.
N jackson is the worst player ever
What a game 😂😮
Almiron never looked at his target, that's why he missed his target a lot
Good 3 points for Chelsea
Shocking performance
Isak is just straight sweet with it
you all awaken lord mudryk !
Botman involved in all Chelsea goals. Could have had a blue shirt on.
I'm sick of watching Newcastle again. It was a nice 18 months, but Eddie and the boys have lost their way. 2+ years into new ownership and the squad still has 10+ players that aren't good enough
wajar sterling dijual pep
What happened to our defence
Mikhail Mudrik krasavchik❤
Palmer 2 goals❤
I love isakk 🇸🇪
Even me i wish chelsea to play like this weekend
That is outrageous 🫣🫢
Chelseas third goal was unacceptable. Except for Kraft, everyone was just standing around waiting for it to happen. Feel bad for Dubravka.
What are Chelsea fans looking for here 😂
The boys looked good, on to the next
I love how Sterling and Gusto have been doing each others hair, so cute 😂
This Isak is the new T Henry
Fucking hell we've lost twice to chelsea seen it all now
Mudryk 🎉🎉🎉🎉
Howe out. He is garbage.
Chelsea is always unlucky to have this one unstoppable goal always
London is always blue 💙💙💙❤
МУДРИК – ЛЕГЕНДА
Please don’t sell Isak To Arsenal, Send him to Eritrea if you have too.
Sie ist vielleicht einfach die bescheidenste und herzerwärmendste Person, die es gibt💓💓💓💓😮😮
Sie strahlt einen eleganten Charme aus und trägt sich mit der Anmut und dem Stolz einer wahren Königin.🥰❤❤
subscribed in advance hoping mourinho takes over in summer.Please Saudis hire him to break more records in Premier League,with that squad and mourinhos coaching this will be an Elite Team.
Зрелищный матч, конечно, но команды в обороне такое себе были.
Isak is bloody this season
London will forever be blue💙
A wonderful game from the lads💙
Same energy into the next game💙
All Chelsea had to do is loose… Could've got +1 on isak on fifa
This season underlines our need for a proper midfielder to compete with joelinton, bruno and tonali next season. Willock is ok. Longstaff hasn't been at his best and needs to improve. How are we consistently losing players to injuries, wilson, gordon, barnes, botman looked well off the pace as well. We're not playing 2/3 games a week anymore.