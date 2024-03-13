True Geordie SLAMS ‘Sloppy’ Newcastle United

Eddie Howe’s loyalty to underperforming players could cost him the Newcastle job according to True Geordie
Literally ridiculous for us as fans to turn on Eddie. Brought us champions league football, league cup final and has finally given the Newcastle fans hope not too forget that he kept us up when he first joined. We’ve had some terrible performances but for some of those we literally didn’t have a recognised striker. No matter what we need to stick with Eddie and go again next season. Plus the season isn’t over as well.
I think Eddie has done fantastic at Newcastle I think you have had some bad injuries in your squad. I would write this season off and let him rebuild in the summer transfer window and see how he does in the 24-25 season
Mudryk absolutely cooked NUFC defence all by himself.
Sven Botman has gone from a Rolls Royce to a Fiat Panda inside 4 months. Longstaff is a clapped out Zeffer while Burn is a knackered Robin Reliant…. I wish it was May….
I don’t watch the livestreams, so I prefer the clips and I think those are better when you aren’t watching a match at the same time. I’d watch either way though
Eddie I feel much as I hugely thank and respect him needs to go we are going backwards
On September 24th I wrote: 'Newcastle are playing at nowhere near the level they were at last season. Brighton lost 3-1 to the Hammers and stuffed us by the same score. We scraped a 1-0 win against Brentford who yesterday lost 3-1 at home to Everton. AC Milan were trounced 5-1 by Inter, yet managed twenty-five shots to our two on Tuesday night. As Supermac told Gibbo, there are serious flaws in the team, flaws that have to be addressed by Eddie.
Where is last season’s intensity? Apart from the Villa game and 80 minutes against Liverpool, that intensity has been missing. We have been told repeatedly that Newcastle is the fittest team in the league but there has been little sign of that recently. Has Eddie lost the dressing room? After the City game he revealed he had got angry at half-time – did that annoy the squad?'
Nearly 6 months on I still feel that Eddie has lost the dressing room. Yes the team can turn themselves on but I feel they stopped listening to Eddie and jason ages ago. It's tough but Man City away is probably Eddie's last chance to save his job. Mid-table and no good cup runs are not a good enough return for the Saudis. If the season does end on Saturday then the sooner the planning starts for next season the better and that includes getting in the new coach.
Can Eddie bring himself to change the system and the personnel to at least give City a decent game and not cave in like they did at Arsenal?
I would play a 4-1-3-1-1 formation. Dubravka, Tino, Schar, Lascelles, Hall. Miley. Murphy, Bruno, Willock. Anderson. Isak. Eddie may as well have a go. If Almiron, Burn and Longstaff appear on the teamsheet (no offence to two diehard Geordies – Burn has never been a top class left back and Sean is carrying an injury) then it will go down as Eddie's professional suicide note.
Brian’s so emotional, after years of being useless there’s finally a bit of hope and he flip flops from we’re gonna be challenging in the league and champo and isak is the best striker in the league to we’re fucked every 2 seconds
We know we have players who aren't top level. We are building. We are nowhere near yet. Nobody said we'd be the hottest team around within a couple of years.
Agreed objectives targets for Eddie Howe.
Season 1. Avoid relegation. We got 4king Champions League. That is absolutely 4king biblical. BIBLICAL!
Season 2. Maintain Premiership status. Target 10th.
He has a squad he didn't buy.
Most injuries of any premiership side.
Fixture overload, which gives lasting physical and emotional fatigue.
So players he didn't want, with the best ones injured, and most burnt out.
Eddie Howe has been and is currently being successful.
Crazy that we're the 4th highest scorers in the league but sit below the European spots. Defensively we haven't been at the races this season. I really hope we at least finish 7th in a Europa Conference spot. I know some people don't rate the Europa Conference but I'll take any European football, it's a competition we'd have a chance of winning.
Please don’t stop the live show completely.. love thos raw reactions
Lool and yet Brian said “If Eddie Howe had this team and added more players we could win the league over Pep” 😂😂😂😂
Will you get the debate show on Spotify? Will be the main difference between watching it or not
Will never get the same treatment as ten hag though
Typical geordie, “just want a team that tries” then cry when the players do try but aren’t successful as fans think they’re entitled to 🙂
While i do miss the live shows and live reactions it does let the debates age better when the convos are coming after all the results of the week are in
The new format is great. I love the shorter videos where it’s a concentrated debate and everyone gets their say.
Great shout, my concern is the narrative coming out of the managers’ mouth seeming a bit delusional really demonstrating a lack of a plan B. Makes you think the writings on the wall sadly
He not getting sacked got think injuries all season yes made mistakes but sponsors want excitement and we have no good replacement. He deserves having till Christmas see how summer goes