True Geordie SLAMS ‘Sloppy’ Newcastle United





Eddie Howe’s loyalty to underperforming players could cost him the Newcastle job according to True Geordie

#newcastleunited #premierleague #chelsea

📧 Business Email : info@truegeordie.com

🎙️ TG Channel :

🥊 The Pain Game :

⚽️ The Kick Off :

🐦 Twitter :

📸 Instagram :



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.