INTERVIEW | Anthony Gordon reacts to his first England call-up

We sit down with Anthony Gordon after he received his first call up for Gareth Southgate’s England side.
His fine form this season has earned him a place in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley.
Buzzing for him
Well done, you more than deserve it!
Good lad, so pleased for him 👍
HWTL ⚽️
Well done lad
Now Gordan, you need and wee need to get on with it. And the time is now beginning with city!
Congratulations Anthony lad! Well deserved for your hard work & obvious talent (& cheers Eddie)🖤🤍
🎉🎉🎉
Happy days mate 👍
Fully deserved son you’ll be a sensation for England 🏴🏴🏴👍👍👍⚽️⚽️⚽️
That mentality as a 21 year old lad to recognise that off the back of winning the u21 euros, rather than go off on a jolly up with the lads which he fully had every right to do, he thought nah, I'm going back to my club, I'm gonna go and fucking graft to prove to everyone what a player I am, and he did. From the first day of pre season he was at it, and he's been at it since, just so impressed with the lad, his attitude, his mentality, his ability, his passion, proud to have him wear our shirt. So pleased for him that he's got this call up, so deserved.
well deserved he has been our best player this season go on fella do the biz
He faked his injury so it it was reported he was out for 7 months next day he back from injury . And is in the England squad . What the heck players are just vanishing into the thinnaor.
yes!!" ive been wanting gordon to get the call ever since i started following newcastly closely. Mentally this guy is so strong,I wish him all the luck,he has the mentality to nail this
Not starting
He's had a touch getting in the squad due too the Jack Clarke Injury
Well deserved gives his all for Newcastle been one of our best players this season
I just stumbled across this video, but i just wanted to say im from the south of the country and im not a Newcastle fan but i feel like Geordies are some of the most patriotic people when it comes to England (i know Gordon isn't a Geordie of course but just reading the comments) I feel like with a lot of other places in the country and other cities there's a lot of "screw England" and it's all about the club. I've never got that feeling with Geordies. Not just Geordies per se but people from the North East generally.
Well deserved player of the season so far for the toon ⚫️⚪️
Well deserved buddy . Kerp going skys the limit
Lifelong NUFC supporter i didn't think AG was a good signing. Totally wrong. Outstanding player and very articulate to boot. Top signing.
🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅
Congratulations you deserved it before the announcement AG10🥰💥💪💪🖤🤍🖤🤍
Well deserved
You've been brilliant since signing for the Toon. Well done boss
Our player of the season by far, well done son ❤
Best of luck. Hope its not another case of Southgate picking just to keep the media noise down then not use the player!!!!.
ACTUALLY USE HIM !!!
Fully deserved ❤Outstanding season 🎉
Bro happy for you but why did you put ur hand up to play at Chelsea unless you was told not to track back cost us 3 needed points, Eva way happy for you and glad you are so proud to wear the badge
So well deserved! Congratulations and good luck Anthony
Love him
👏👏👏 So Well Deserved A.G
⚫️⚪️🏴 🎶 AnThOnY, RUNNING DOWN THE WING, GORDAN, MAKES THE GEORDIE'S SING, GoRdAn 🎶🏴⚫️⚪️
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Thoroughly deserved and over due. Well done AG I know that you will smash it when called upon😊
Nice one Flash, richly deserved
Massive congratulations and thoroughly deserved.
Player of the year for us is already sewn up for me but to cap this year off with a seat on the plane to Germany would be exceptional.
Just don’t kick Bruno when you come on next weekend 😩🤣 ⚫️⚪️⚫️
Buzzing for him, hope he makes an impact
Well deserved for your performances this season. Keep it up lad