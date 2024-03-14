En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
So there you go no stadium just houses remembered were you heard it
Top notch as always Eddy. I've no problem myself with a new stadium but I think the whole 'cathedral on the hill' ethos is something the club need to bear in mind. So it needs to be prominent like St James', has to be very much a part of the city.
Great update. We can now move on from this. Let’s look forward.
Good job we have you Eddie, Luke Edwards is a disgrace of a journalist like his pal Oliver Holt. Loved the hugely informative last two posts and this should be local newsworthy. It looks like a stadium upgrade only sensible option, Arsenal only have 60k sears so we don’t need more than another 10-12k and probably save £1bn
Good work as usual Eddie. Keep it up
Typical Luke Edwards.
Well then, it's Leazes park or nothing.
Good job Eddie.
I’ve never taken Luke’s word as gospel following the Henry Mauriss/Newcastle takeover link. The guy has two pictures online, taken from what looks like a 1970’s high school year book. Yet Luke seems to take these ludicrous links as 100% credible. Baffling really!
Hi Eddy – Loving the content your putting out there about the north east. Any thoughts on looking at things such as cycle routes around the north east to provide possible ideas for those interested in doing this but don't know the scenic areas or routes to potentially follow, or nice little breaks away from home to visit around the north east, camping places or whatever as we slowly (and hopefully) get to see good weather. Along with maybe suggesting a pub crawl route from Gateshead into Newcastle, along with other interesting places of interest to see and do that people may have not have thought of before?
Another great video Eddie. Keep us posted fella.
I am not surprised that there is nowt ganna happen doon there due to your previous uploads. Keep it gannin though Eddy. 👍🏻
its a pity you couldn't get an interview with the club ,as this seems to be driving everyone up the wall , it needs to be out in the open of what's happening ,o know the club is doing a feasibility study ,but surely they know the limitations of sjp and whatever capacity it is is not big enough ,love your videos very informative, keep it going 👍
Bloody internet, dropped off on my first attempt so fingers crossed. I'm fully on board with a new stadium, has to happen for our growth. Another impeccable vid Eddy, the media could learn a lot from your offerings. Can't wait for the video you give when you announce its happening, the club should give you an exclusive.
eddie a do like the idea of a new stadium only if the lasses take on st james park a would luv it
There's tonnes of equipment tearing up the land on the other side of the redheugh bridge to the arena. So they are in full swing with their plans for building the houses. I seen them today clearing the land and building rock piles.
Not sure I'd like to buy a house between the Arena and the river. That's where Elswick lead works was once upon a time. Even with brand new topsoil, what's under that will be contaminated to buggery! Not that housing developers care about such things though..
I miss your toon related content – totally understand why you stopped though. Just a shame a few eejits had to ruin it for everybody.
Well done eddie on your real fact finding journo work….
Seems now that a ground between Fenham barracks and st James's is probs the best option now…
bollocks to gossy race course or any where else, rebuilding st James's will not be any good to accommodate the fans and monies we/owners need to move forward to be 'numero uno' in europe/the world.😂😂
Very informative, Eddie. Great video!
Thanks Eddie for updates very informative 👍👍
Informative an ever Eddie. I’m a bit gutted that this is the case as I think it is the perfect site for a new stadium.
cracking blog thank you
I think you’ve done a great piece on this one Ed and makes perfect sense that this bit of land “all 3parts included” logistically just isn’t big enough for a new development of the magnitude required. Then to cap off you need to find room for surrounding amenities for example having a new stack on site, new roads, and car parks etc. Personally that only really leaves options for a stadium expansion or to give it a kick up the backside and move it into leazes park. I think that interview you had with that lady gave suggestion to closer to home options. It’s just a shame the club can’t keep us fans up to date and be up front with what’s actually going on.
As one of the greatest engineering stalwarts of the world.. We should build the new stadium across the Tyne. Lift it all up when needed.. And pop it back down for matches.
Imagine that.. <3
😉
Great content mate, thanks for the info.
Solution is simple imho, just knock down those grade 1 listed buildings behind the east stand. It's not like Newcastle is short on listed buildings.
Let's put the needs of the majority in the city and surrounding areas before some heritage shyte only a tiny percentage of the population bothers with in the first place.
I wouldn't mind so much but those Georgian buildings are all front, literally!!! They're shyte inside. I'm sure our owners would compensate the property owners appropriately. Needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
you put these so called journalists to shame eddie, keep it up. there has always had bad actors working within local media throwing out clickbait headlines and whatnot. No wonder they have such a bad reputation
Nuns Moor North where the NUFC golf club is I think could work, right on the central motorway and with a shit load of money could extend the St James metro up there, I guess it would end up quite deep underground so how about a sunken stadium like the Nou camp and it wouldn't totally dominate the skyline of the area either. Just an idea 🙂
Not a Newcastle fan but following the relocation story , you put in such a lot of effort , I hope you get the new stadium as the existing site will not deliver any more than 62,500 with inadequate corporate facilities.
The infrastructure around the arena struggles when 15k people pack out a concert nevermind 50,60,70 thousand
Class journalism backed by facts. Like it 🙂
It was Luke Edwards. Research? Getting facts right? FFS. Its Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards wrote a wholly factually incorrect news article… now that's something that isn't breaking news! 😄
Love the updates on newcastle united. Toon fan from stockton