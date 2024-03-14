Why You Should NEVER Believe ITK Accounts! Anthony Gordon UPDATE

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Do you think Dan Burn needs a call up.Chilwell is injured and so is Shaw i believe which leaves us with who? Trippier can play that side but id ike to see Burn in the squad at least. any English left backs ahead of him? Gomez i suppose could be.
Great news
No offence I legit don’t care about England right now. If we don’t sort this season out all these players won’t be here next season.
Great news re Gordon Matty. I agree too much misinformation out there from ITK accounts. The scary thing is how many people believe their stories and follow these accounts. Keep up the good work ⚫️⚪️👍
I never even click on any of these so called toon reports just a bunch of twats, most of them are not even from the UK
Thank christ he's alright. That would have been a massive loss.
They should be IKN "I KNOW NOWT" not ITK
Great news, but i feel it will give Southgate an excuse not to pick him. He has his favourites and sticks with them. Shame, hope i'm wrong he deserves a call up.
Great vid Matty 👍
Luke Edwards cannot stand him he is better off just going down to Leyton Orient
The ITK accounts simply haven't got a clue just simply seeking attention
Gordon is ghost 😂😂 . One day he can't even. Stand and next game he is back and now he was said to out for 7 months but I will not be shocked if he will be back again city 😂😂
AG needs a break along with Bruno.Both have had a intense season for club and Country.
Matty is the toon DON❤
one of these days fans will pick up on the fact that ITK accounts are all about hooking them to some ITK website for the purposes of generating ad click revenue for themselves and they rely on manipulating fan insecurities about their club to get that first click. No clicks = no cash
Why do all our players go! But to be honest that match was the worst! We were bad and on the last half Chealse and us were bad! WE NEED JOELINTON back!
There's I certain ITK on twitter, who catch phrase is " Like I said"
Talks absolute crap
That Liverpool fan account indykaila news is a funny one too apparently he's just some lad that works at KFC , ended up with over 401k followers 😂
When I watched it my initial thoughts he didn’t fancy it on night. The cynic in me might even think he’s been tipped the wink he’s in the England squad and didn’t want to get injured?? We’ll see 👀
Man I wish U talked less and got into the news. Yes I know U gotta stay online for watched hours for your channel but away man. Get the fuk on with it. I stopped watching Ur podcast cos it's random, u and your mate drinking beer and talking bollocks
Talks about players who Southgate was to see then launches into longstaff saying he wouldn't get into England b team that cunt…nobody wants to hear that…lad hasn't been that good of late but being laid into like that does nobody any good. You are meant to be a supporter of the team and critical analysis is fine but you were out of order with that one.
No way gareth southgate will pick gordon….
Gordon needs all the luck he can get. Fuck this season but Gordon was the only one bright spot.
Didnt we have all this when he left St James in a boot