NUFC FA CUP MATCH PREVIEW | Manchester City v Newcastle United

Newcastle wee handed the toughest FA Cup quarter final tie in a season where they just keep getting these difficult away ties. We travel to Manchester City with hope of getting to Wembley again this season. Can we do it?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and your score predictions.
If you enjoy the content, don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit that notification bell to stay up to date with all the latest news, transfer rumours, and the occasional rant.
If you love the channel and what we do, you can donate by hitting the ‘Thanks’ / $ button under the video, and you can become an official Squad member of the Ever More channel for just £1.99.
You can follow Ever More NUFC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:
Enquiries: evermorenufc@gmail.com
#NUFC #NewcastleUnited #NUFCnews #MCFC #ManchesterCity
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Going to try and be positive but in reality we are going to get leathered hope I’m wrong if we go through you know we would get pool probs away
We could play them 100 times and we would lose 100 times 🙇🏻♂️
Not expecting anything I’m putting £1 win on city my bets normally go tits up .👍
Is there any point doing a preview we going to get pumped lol 🫠🫠🫠
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
You cant go into a match think they will get beat in January i said to friends we were at wembley 50years ago against lpool i said that would be the final this year they said i am crackers 😂😂
I'm with you Chris, wish the lads well but I can feel a colonic re-bore coming on…
They don't have a weak team. But we beat them with Richie and lascelles and dummet in carabao cup so miracles do happen. Start with them we will win 😂😂😂
Dreading it. The way we're playing, coupled with the opposition, we're going to get well and truly rogered
Hope it will be a good game
Bruno plays so much better without Longstaff.
This will as per highlight that it is a squad game. But! 9 days rest did nowt, maybe 6 days b0llocking may inspire something. May.
No KDB to unlock the door if we are defending well. But Haaland plays this time and we need Botman and Schar or Lascelles at their very best.
Can we just not turn up and take the 3-0 defeat. Not looking forward to this 😭
How can anybody anticipate anything other than a total catastrophe? Sorry, I’m not feeling very optimistic.