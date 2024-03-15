TOON IN TRAINING | FA Cup Quarter-Final Preparations



The lads get set for Saturday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

39 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | FA Cup Quarter-Final Preparations

  6. @stompinstan0007

    For me tonali was the missing link of eddie howes jigsaw putting the best team together last season, reaching champions league football then tonali is suspended.

  8. @mattprice3621

    They’re smiling because it the break soon and this is the first genuine smile in many weeks. Not seen this since we faced Fulham and Sunderland.

  9. @Young-rh5kz

    no wonder lads can't focus on football recently, replace those goddamn squaeky doors man! FFP surely won't apply to doors will it

  17. @PrivateEye121

    You're having a laugh, really you think we're getting a result at City.
    We'll be lucky to keep the score down 3 – 0

  19. @jamespalmer3716

    in a video thats 5:25 long and stating its the toon training. we only got to see about a minute n half of them actualy training 🤔

  20. @jamespalmer3716

    why waste nearly 4 mins of the vid watching them put there boots on n stand around outside b4 they start there training we came here to watch them train not watch how to lace football boots

  21. @geordielad82uk

    Nice to see Sandro continuing his training & also seeing Matty back too, Longstaff is defo not right & shouldnt be playing

  23. @peternufc1981

    Need videos of yous winning again boys come on. Lets start with citeh tomorrow💪up the the boys 👌🏻

  24. @sophmez1534

    Come on the lads good look 👍 👏 👌 love you bruno😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘💋💋💋

  26. @johnw7409

    If we can beat psg we can beat city

    HOWAY THE LADS!

    No matter what happens we are all proud of what you have achieved this year!

    Lets push on and make history!

  29. @Antacid420

    I'm here to support.
    No matter what.
    Lose the next 100 games in a row and I'm still here to support my local team for local people 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
    NEWCASTLE UNITED
    NORTH EAST
    ENGLAND
    UK

  30. @DYL2020

    We’re gonna need a bit of luck but let’s believe in the magic of the FA cup, anything can happen and I believe we do it HWTL!!🖤🤍

  31. @vivovivere9858

    i see Gordon. good sign for tommorrow game👍
    Willock, Bruno, Anderson must be in 1st elevan. if not, pak u Eddie!!!! u with your Longstaff & your Dan Burn!!!!!!

  35. @kevinbell2645

    Other than the fake smiles and photo at the end, they all look a bit fed up, and not surprised. Let's hope that tomorrow can be the start of a great end to the season

  36. @nileshchainpuria6383

    The boys are having so much fun and its so great to watch them have such a good time. Howay the lads!!!

Los comentarios están cerrados.