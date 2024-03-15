TOON IN TRAINING | FA Cup Quarter-Final Preparations

The lads get set for Saturday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.
Man city = Tom🐱
Newcastle = jerry🐀
RIP Newcastle United. 🙏
Does anyone know the song that is playing when Sandro is on the bike at the beginning?
All the best from Leek Staff's Moorlands Boys.
cant wait for Tonali coming back & joelinton, our midfield will be stacked
Same video as the last game… BS
For me tonali was the missing link of eddie howes jigsaw putting the best team together last season, reaching champions league football then tonali is suspended.
As soon as Man City score three can we call it quits and avoid any more pointless injuries?
They’re smiling because it the break soon and this is the first genuine smile in many weeks. Not seen this since we faced Fulham and Sunderland.
no wonder lads can't focus on football recently, replace those goddamn squaeky doors man! FFP surely won't apply to doors will it
ᖴᗩ ᑕᑌᑭ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Seeing a lot of young Hall in this video…does it mean he is starting tomorrow?
Replace thsty door or will ffp fine us
tonali has the biggest calfes in the league i swear ahah
Someone needs to oil that door hinge! 🤣🤣
Can we not just take a 8 nil loss now and move on to next game.
Hopefully, Murphy has his snazzy orange boots on again and scores another thunderbolt goal 👍
You're having a laugh, really you think we're getting a result at City.
We'll be lucky to keep the score down 3 – 0
Get some WD40 on those door hinges, sounds worse than Callum Wilson's knees
in a video thats 5:25 long and stating its the toon training. we only got to see about a minute n half of them actualy training 🤔
why waste nearly 4 mins of the vid watching them put there boots on n stand around outside b4 they start there training we came here to watch them train not watch how to lace football boots
Nice to see Sandro continuing his training & also seeing Matty back too, Longstaff is defo not right & shouldnt be playing
Good luck against City. Stop the win drought there.
Need videos of yous winning again boys come on. Lets start with citeh tomorrow💪up the the boys 👌🏻
Come on the lads good look 👍 👏 👌 love you bruno😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘💋💋💋
I will cry if we beat them
If we can beat psg we can beat city
HOWAY THE LADS!
No matter what happens we are all proud of what you have achieved this year!
Lets push on and make history!
Training looks good fun.
PRAYERS UP FOR THE WIN
I'm here to support.
No matter what.
Lose the next 100 games in a row and I'm still here to support my local team for local people 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
NEWCASTLE UNITED
NORTH EAST
ENGLAND
UK
We’re gonna need a bit of luck but let’s believe in the magic of the FA cup, anything can happen and I believe we do it HWTL!!🖤🤍
i see Gordon. good sign for tommorrow game👍
Willock, Bruno, Anderson must be in 1st elevan. if not, pak u Eddie!!!! u with your Longstaff & your Dan Burn!!!!!!
Pains me seeing Tonali 🥲
Will somebody please hoy some WD40 on that door it would drive me nuts !!
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Other than the fake smiles and photo at the end, they all look a bit fed up, and not surprised. Let's hope that tomorrow can be the start of a great end to the season
The boys are having so much fun and its so great to watch them have such a good time. Howay the lads!!!
Newcastle have absolutely no chance.
Simply an incredibly sweet video, I expect more from you!💓💓
Always fantastic to see Tonali, gonna be a beast next season with Bruno and Joelintoon!