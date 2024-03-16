Manchester Cty v Newcastle United | Machday Live

Manchester City vs Newcastle United | FA Cup Quarter Final: Matchday Live on Toon Review
Get ready for an epic showdown as Newcastle United face the formidable challenge of Manchester City in the FA Cup Quarter Final, and Toon Review has you covered with exclusive Matchday Live coverage!
Join Paul and Billy for a comprehensive pre-match build-up as they analyse the team news, tactics, and key matchups ahead of this thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium.
Once the whistle blows, buckle up for live play-by-play commentary with expert insights from Alex at half and full time. From electrifying attacks to nail-biting moments, we’ll capture every second of the action as the Magpies battle against one of the toughest opponents in English football.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or following from afar, Toon Review brings you closer to the heart of the game with in-depth analysis, passionate commentary, and unrivalled excitement.
Don’t miss out on the excitement – tune in for Matchday Live and be part of the Toon Army’s journey in the FA Cup! Like, share, and subscribe for more thrilling NUFC content. Howay the lads! ⚫⚪
#NUFC #ToonArmy #FACup #MatchdayLive
Howe is a good manager but he's mid table manager at best he's helped us come a long way but we need a new manager to take us to the next level
We have no heart unless big Joelinton is playing
😁👍
Honestly the effort tonight was awful, we're kissing any chance of anything goodbye and should be worried about dropping into the bottom 10. The subs REALLY came on and tried in that second half, proving that the starting XI were the wrong choice. But I felt than Man U got the 2-0 lead and then just stepped back, it could have been far worse, but I felt Man City took it easy on us.
Even if we had of bought more players in the transfer window they would have not played . HOWE is back to his Bournemouth days playing his favorites. Hopefully we can stay up in this later half
I love this channel but you all backed Howe too early. You said he is the man to take us to the top but needs to learn. That is wrong. He has no elite level experience, 0 trophies. You’re seeing the proof now. Alex can blame injuries but I look at it that he has showed his lack of management in game and out of the game. He brings off botman today to protect him, where was that when he was actually injured. Sack Howe, sack the medical team, sack almirom burn longstaff. And spend 300 million this summer that’s How we become elite