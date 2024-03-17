FURIOUS Newcastle Fan Calls For Eddie Howe To Be SACKED 🔥😱

Newcastle fan Jack believes Eddie Howe should be sacked after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup to Manchester City.
LOOK AT THE FANS DURING AND AFTER THE GAME!!! We don’t want Eddie out at all stop listening to these idiotic fans that don’t even go to the match!!!
Jack's phone reception is as bad as his opinions. Can you hear me, Jack?…Jack? No, signal's gone.
This guy does not speak for Newcastle fans ! We have had a long wait for a successful team and the important thing is to stay patient and not try to force things ! I honestly believe we have achieved so much, Bruno, Issac, Trippier, Botman, Pope, Livramento ! We are not a millionaire miles away and stability is key ! We need to give Eddie time, Problem, what problem ? This fella isn’t even a Geordie ffs
The core of our teams have been out more than any other teams by a MILE. Name me another manager apart from pep and klopp, we can get that would of done considerably better than Howe, with the same pieces??? Everyone else is a risk. So stop being reactional. Its clear Howe just need players back AND players currently playing fully match fit ie. BOTMAN, LONGSTAFF, WILLOCK and ISAK
Don't keep putting Eddie Howe down Look back to were Newcastle were last season. last night was a hard game But we don't have the players to beat teams like Man City.
City play boring game. They pass pass pass try not to give ball to the opponents. Then pass pass pass again until they are caught and conceded. Or…they pass pass pass then score some lucky deflected goals…😅
Clearly not a Newcastle fan. Jack is a ringer
We should trust in Eddie half of this swuad is injured but why oh why does he pick BDB??
Neutral here) Weren't they deflected goals? Stop exaggerating and making out that Newcastle were trounced 8-0 cos f large parts Richy struggled.
Ohara needs t keep quiet considering how Totts dont have anything t should f their £100mills spent 2
Id say Eddie is a cut above the overrated Lampard-esq British Managers who's disquised as being great cos theyve got a kings ransome at their disposal.
Potter, Nevilles, Gerrard, Wilder, Potter, Scott Parker, Moyes, Sherwood, Rooney, Rodges, Stuart Ferguson, Mclaren etc..,theyre all useless
Newcastle fans have got to be one of the most entitled fan bases out there. ‘Sleeping giants’ they said🫣🤣
Get Steve Bruce in to steady the ship
Jack’s never been to SJP
Not a single Newcastle fan wants the manager out. The media are good at creating a narrative. At the end of the game, all you heard was fans applauding the team.
Newcastle was lucky to get into the champions league.
Citu got the best player because of all the cheating over the years.
Well worth a video for a guy to say sack him then lose signal
Another clown talksport give airtime to while trying to create a narrative. He’s doing fine, nothing to see here but talksport trolls and their clickbait.
Leicester City sacked Ranieri the season after winning the premier league, so nothing would surprise me these days
He's a victim of his own success if they finished 10th last season fans would have been happy with that and not be complaining now.
We all have a go at the relegation teams that sit back and roll over for city and here are Newcastle, rocking up and playing a back 5 👎. Poor tactics and game. Forget how good city can be, this was just a shocking performance and set up by Newcastle and Howe, gifted them an easy win
What a shame. Always thought Newcastle fans were better than the average football sheep.
The fans who buy tickets and go to games,who go to London an Manchester for night time games don’t want Eddie to go anywhere!
Fact. Newcastle United will never win anything. Deal with it. Chokers.
Mourhino goes to all the big fights in Saudi. These guys aren't hugely knowledgeable