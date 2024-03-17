Manchester City v Newcastle United | Quarter-final | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24



Watch the key moments from Manchester City v Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:

The FA Cup on Facebook:

The FA Cup on Instagram:

The FA Cup on Tiktok:

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

21 comentarios en “Manchester City v Newcastle United | Quarter-final | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

  3. @wbbartlett

    A team owned by psychopathic murderers vs a team owned by marginally less despotic owners. Welcome to the wonderful history and traditions of the English FA Cup.

  7. @user-rw1my2wp3f

    يجب تغيير مدرب نيوكاسل ايدي هاو
    فهو ليس مدرب بطولات ولا يصلح لمشروع نيوكاسل

  12. @mackmcgowan316

    Newcastle made City look like prime Barcelona today! Why play a back 5 when you have never played it all season?! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  13. @Navrem1990

    2 lucky goals in 1 game .. some teams are made to be hated by everyone except their fans… City the prime example

  14. @sonjoydas4342

    I was gonna support Newcastle coz Newcastle people are very very nice but I don't like their scorer who scored sometimes, they need someone who can score all the times,not schoolboy quality like someone they got at the moment.

  16. @Jimmyjames738

    Newcastle spy on their fans and report them to the police for “offensive tweets”. I hope they never win again.

  17. @johnesLIAMbmw

    I can't believe I'm the only one who's following Awakenbeerus. He totally called the score of the last game, and now he's predicting the next one. You'll thank me later.

Los comentarios están cerrados.