Silva Sends City to Wembley | Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Bernardo Silva scores twice from two deflected shots which sees Manchester City reach Wembley for the 18th time!
It's cold,,it's Trebling😊💙
First team ever to play 6 str8 semis at Wembley..No history they said😂😂
Hate to say it but ortega is actually clear of Ederson
“Two own goals” is possibly the worst commentary I’ve ever heard 🤣
Are Semifinals played at Wembley ? 😂😂
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Silva? You mean Own Goal sent them through.
We played so much better without alvarez in the line up
BERNARDO SILVA BEST CITY PLAYER💙👌
Doku mitfelder 👍
Eddie out
Far better than bruno 😂
Bernardo is absolute class🔥
Road to Wembley
It is foden on fire
Walker is a jumper 😁
😊😊😊😊😊😊
Bernardo on fire 🔥
Man City qualified for the semifinals by beating Newcastle with a score of 2-0
Then the semifinals will be between Converenty City, Chelsea, Liverpool or Man United…
Bernardo Silva plays softly. Nice goals of the day.
Bernardo Silva an underated baller🫡
Lucky goals. NUFC FOR LIFE